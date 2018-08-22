ContentWriters to Sponsor Content Marketing World Conference in Cleveland, OH

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ContentWriters will be one of the featured sponsors at this year's Content Marketing World conference to be held in Cleveland, OH from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

They will specifically sponsor the Content Creation track, a series of lectures to take place throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 6. The track focuses on many aspects of the content creation process, from creating unique content to the neuroscience behind storytelling.

Content Marketing World, an event hosted by Content Marketing Institute, is a yearly summit where the brightest minds in content marketing congregate to share ideas, network, deliver powerful lectures, and communicate about the future of the industry.

"There are so many intelligent and fascinating people in our world. You never know who you'll meet," said Joe Perrow, Content Strategy, ContentWriters. "I can't wait to take in all that the conference has to offer and spend some time on America's North Coast."

Brands across the tech and content marketing spectrum will be well-represented. The New York Times, Twitch, Capital One, Google, Adobe, Intel, LinkedIn, and REI are all scheduled to have senior employees deliver speeches.

The conference will even feature a keynote from award-winning producer, writer, and actor Tina Fey.

Users can view the full agenda of the conference here.

ContentWriters specializes in providing high-quality content for all major industries. By pairing expert writers with industry-specific clients, ContentWriters ensures that clients' needs are exceeded every time. The company produces all forms of content, including blog posts, email newsletters, social media posts, press releases, product descriptions, website content, and white papers. For more information about the services that ContentWriters.com provides, please visit www.contentwriters.com.

Press Contact Information



Francesco Montesanto



ContentWriters



135 W 29th St



New York, NY 10001



800-891-0553



francesco@contentwriters.com

SOURCE ContentWriters