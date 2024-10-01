CONTERRA AG CULTIVATES GROWTH WITH PETE JOHANNSEN AS EVP RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT

Farmers Benefit from Ag Lender's Expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete Johannsen has joined the Conterra Ag Capital team as Executive Vice President Relationship Management, marking a new chapter of growth for the Midwest-based ag lender.

Johannsen will spearhead the company's business development, working alongside Conterra's executive team and relationship managers to shape the company's strategic direction.

"Pete is a proven winner in our business, and he is intensely passionate about serving the needs of farmers and ranchers," comments Jake Espenmiller, Conterra president. "We are fortunate to have him leading our business development efforts across the U.S. Pete's addition to the Conterra team directly reflects of our commitment to innovation. His personal values perfectly align with Conterra's core values: Family, Grit, Expertise, Integrity, and Drive."

An Iowa native, Johannsen brings more than 21 years of experience in ag finance, most recently servicing as the Midwest Associate Direct for MetLife Investment Management's ag finance team.

A graduate of the University of South Dakota and Drake University, Johannsen says Conterra's integrity, drive, and passion for agriculture aligns with his own. Currently residing in Altoona, Iowa, Johannsen and his wife are partners in a family row-crop operation in Northwest Iowa.

"My dedication to agriculture matches perfectly with the direction Conterra is headed," Johannsen said. "Joining the team of ag lending experts that has been built at Conterra, I'm excited to further the company's growth by pursuing long-lasting relationships, supporting our team members, and creating an energized work environment that our clients will want to be a part of."

About Conterra Ag Capital

Conterra Ag Capital focuses exclusively on agriculture, providing traditional farm and ranch loans, development and alternative lending to America's farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness. Conterra also offers its loan products as well as asset management to institutional investors, banks, and other agricultural lenders throughout the United States.

Conterra has loan products to help meet the challenges of today's agricultural environment:

Long-term fixed rate and short-term variable rate loans

Alternative ag loans for producers under stress

Varied capital sources and flexible terms

Restructuring debt to improve cash flow

