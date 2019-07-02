Conterra Networks Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, LLC ("Conterra Networks") today announced the promotion of Adrian Garcia to Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Marketing. Mr. Garcia will lead the company's growing enterprise business segment, overseeing Conterra Networks' sales, marketing, and product management organizations throughout its operating footprint in the United States. Mr. Garcia had been serving as Area Sales Manager for Conterra's South West Region in El Paso, Texas.

Mr. Garcia brings 18 years of technical sales, operations, engineering and leadership experience within the broadband infrastructure and telecom industry. His expertise includes solutions engineering and talent development.

Conterra Networks also announced the promotion of Kirk Jefferson, an El Paso-based telecom leader to Area Sales Manager. Mr. Jefferson will focus on building upon Conterra's success in El Paso. Mr. Jefferson is a 28-year veteran of the telecom industry, during which he's held a variety of general management, sales, business development, and leadership roles in the Southwest.

Other announcements include the promotions of El Paso-based Kenneth Unpingco, to Director of Outside Plant, and Ignacio Alvarado, to Construction Manager. Together, Messrs. Unpingco and Alvarado bring over 30 years of broadband infrastructure and telecom experience in outside fiber plant engineering and operations. Their expanded roles will support Conterra's continued growth initiatives within the region, particularly in El Paso.

Craig Gunderson, Conterra's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With Adrian's leadership and vision, our local El Paso team successfully built a culture based on integrity, customer engagement and responsiveness. This foundation has fueled our growth and reputation for partnering with customers to achieve their objectives. I look forward to working with Adrian as a key member of Conterra's leadership team." Mr. Gunderson added, "The promotions of Kirk, Kenneth and Ignacio recognize their remarkable achievements, team orientation and hard work along with that of the entire local team. I look forward to their future contributions and remain excited about working to support customers in El Paso and our South West Region."

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2003, and now operating more than 11,000 fiber route miles, Conterra is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is majority owned by Court Square Capital, with a minority stake held by Fiera Infrastructure and the remaining ownership largely held by Conterra's management team. For more information about Conterra, please visit www.conterra.com.

