Conterra Networks Expands Service to Las Cruces, New Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Networks (Conterra"), a leading provider of fiber-optic network services, announced today it has made significant investments to expand its network to serve enterprise and wholesale customers in the Las Cruces area.

The network expansion is driven by a combination of large multi-year contract awards, a market need for better local broadband connectivity options, and Conterra's strategic infrastructure development plans to increase the scope and density of its network. In total, the capital invested represents over 100 miles of fiber in New Mexico, and more than 8,200 fiber-strand miles. The company will be opening a new local sales and operations office to leverage its local network to serve the area.

For over five years Conterra has steadily invested in and operated its fiber-optic network in El Paso. The total capital invested to date exceeds $35 million. The company now boasts 420 miles of fiber (comprised of over 60,000 fiber-strand miles) serving the El Paso, Las Cruces and neighboring areas, all supporting the ongoing sale and delivery of advanced data, Internet and voice services to the growing market.

Conterra Network's President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Gunderson said, "We continue to invest capital and resources in our Southwest market. We are pleased that based upon our success in delivering advanced services, we are able to leverage and grow our existing broadband network infrastructure. This allows us to better serve our existing customers by connecting additional locations, and to win new customers by offering superior service that'll be 100% supported by our local team of employees. We look forward to serving these customers in our newly enabled markets."

About Conterra Networks

Conterra Networks is one of the largest independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its fiber and wireless assets and revenues. The company is majority-owned by Court Square Capital, a private equity firm with approximately $6 billion of assets under management, with the remaining ownership largely held by Conterra Networks' management team. The company's other institutional financial partners include Toronto Dominion Bank, CoBank, Bank of America, ING Capital, Fifth Third Bank, Regions Bank, and Webster Bank.

SOURCE Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.