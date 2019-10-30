Conterra Networks Expands Wholesale Carrier Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Networks, an industry leading provider of fiber-optic network solutions, recently released its "Near-Net" list of more than 80,000 building locations along Conterra's rapidly expanding broadband network, which now exceeds 11,000 fiber route miles.

Conterra's wholesale carrier partners can now leverage these tens of thousands of fiber access points to address their increasing fiber capacity needs, especially within Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and North Carolina.

"We believe the identification and distribution of these Near-Net locations will greatly expand the addressable market of our wholesale carrier partners, allowing them to leverage our unique fiber assets in those markets that may not have been available to them in the past," commented Larry Wilson, Conterra's Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale Services. Mr. Wilson added, "We look forward to working closely with our wholesale carrier partners to expand their network reach and to grow their businesses. "

For more information, please reach out to your account manager directly, or you may reach Conterra's wholesale carrier team at CarrierSales@Conterra.com.

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2003, and now operating more than 11,000 fiber route miles in 9 states, Conterra is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is majority owned by Court Square Capital, with a minority stake held by Fiera Infrastructure and the remaining ownership largely held by Conterra's management team. For more information about Conterra, please visit www.conterra.com.

SOURCE Conterra Networks

