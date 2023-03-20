Conterra Networks Launches CDG's MBS Ticketing Solution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Conterra Networks, a regional fiber-driven service provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC, has launched CDG's MBS Ticketing module as part of a multistage initiative to improve their internal operations and efficiencies. The MBS Ticketing module, which is fully integrated with the MBS Customer Care, Workflow, Network Elements, and Business Intelligence modules, provides tools for reporting, scheduling, resolving, and tracking service and network trouble incidents and recording trouble metrics for analysis.

In making this announcement, Chris Harris, CTO for Conterra Networks, commented, "Implementing the MBS Ticketing module is a critical step in aligning our operations and billing platforms. With this module active and integrated with the Samsara Fleet Management solution and the other MBS modules that assist with scheduling jobs, managing network components, and providing business intelligence, we will streamline workflows, reduce duplicate entry tasks, and improve our workforce management."

CDG's CTO, Tony Stout, added, "Working with Conterra on launching the MBS Ticketing module has been a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate the value of our MBS operations modules. Our mission as an operator-driven OSS/BSS provider is to move beyond the billing functions of our systems and showcase the operations and business intelligence solutions that we offer and how integrating those OSS and BSS tools provides optimal results to improve customer experience and increase revenue."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Conterra Networks:

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE Communications Data Group