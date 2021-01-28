Conterra Networks Names New Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Brady

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced the recent appointment of Michael Brady as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Brady is responsible for leading Conterra Networks' sales, marketing, and product management organizations throughout its operating footprint across the United States.

Mr. Brady joins Conterra Networks with over 20 years of sales, general management and leadership experience providing broadband infrastructure services across many of the markets Conterra serves. Prior to joining Conterra, Brady held numerous senior leadership roles at Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) and Level 3 Communications (acquired by Lumen Technologies) where he was responsible for sales, sales engineering, field marketing and customer success across the wholesale and enterprise vertical segments. Immediately prior to joining Conterra, Michael served as CenturyLink's VP East Region where he was responsible for Enterprise sales across 35 states.

"I am honored to join the leadership team at Conterra focused on people and technology while helping businesses digitally transform their operations," Mr. Brady said. "Conterra's substantial fiber infrastructure in Tier II and Tier III markets creates an incredible opportunity to be the trusted infrastructure partner for local businesses within these communities. I am passionate about building a high performing sales and operating culture dedicated to producing positive customer outcomes, profitable and sustainable growth and employee development."

"Michael brings extensive sales leadership experience with a unique ability to develop highly functioning teams who build long term trusted relationships with customers and that align with Conterra's core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Attitude and Respect," said Craig Gunderson, Conterra's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with Michael. We are confident he will serve Conterra's customers and employees exceptionally well."

Founded in 2003, and now operating more than 12,500 fiber route miles, Conterra is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is majority owned by Court Square Capital Partners ("Court Square"), with a minority stake held by Fiera Infrastructure Inc. ("Fiera Infrastructure") and the remaining ownership largely held by Conterra's management team. On July 1, 2020, the company announced the execution of a definitive agreement for affiliates of APG Group NV and affiliates of Fiera Infrastructure, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team, to acquire the remaining indirect equity interests of the company not already owned by Fiera Infrastructure, from affiliates of Court Square and certain other indirect equity holders. For more information about Conterra, please visit www.conterra.com.

