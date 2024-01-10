Contest attracts global perspectives on Wuhan

Launched by the Changjiang International Communication Center, the "Hi Wuhan" global short video competition has received attention worldwide.

The competition started in May 2023. It invites foreigners to shoot a short video and share their impressions, stories and memories about Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

So far, the competition has attracted participants from more than 20 countries and regions including foreign consulates and international organizations in the city.

Through online voting and expert evaluations, winners of the gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the "most popular video" award, will be decided.

