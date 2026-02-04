CONTEST INVITES TEENS TO SUBMIT IDEAS FOR VIDEO ABOUT THE DANGERS OF SPEEDING

National Road Safety Foundation's Drive2Life PSA Contest Offers $2,000 Prize, Trip to NY to Work with Emmy-Winning Producer to Create TV Ad that will Air Nationally; Speeding a Factor in 29% of Fatal Crashes, Killing Nearly 12,000 Americans Every Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speeding is the theme for the 17th annual Drive2Life PSA Contest, which launches today and invites teens for ideas for a TV public service announcement that will be broadcast nationwide.

The contest is sponsored by the National Road Safety Foundation, with the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association (ADTSEA). ADTSEA has created a complete teaching program, offered free, around the dangers of speeding for classroom use to support language arts, health, media and communication lessons. It can easily be incorporated into activities by school clubs. The contest is open to teens nationwide, ages 13 – 19.

The winner of Drive2Life will receive $2,000 and an expenses-paid trip to New York to work with an Emmy Award-winning producer to turn his or her idea into a PSA that will air nationwide on more than 170 TV stations on the nationally-syndicated program "Teen Kids News" next May during Global Youth Traffic Safety Month. In addition, two runners-up will each receive $500, and the teachers of the winner and runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card. Entries, which must be received by March 23, 2026, will be judged by NRSF staff and a blue-ribbon panel of driver education teachers from ADTSEA.

The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving, reminds drivers that speeding accounts for about 29 percent of all fatal crashes in the U.S. The government reports that 11,775 people died in speeding-related crashes in 2023, with hundreds of thousands of injuries and an estimated annual cost in the billions.

"Drivers need to understand that speeding can result in much more than a ticket and points on your license," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation.

Speeding and aggressive driving not only affect the speeder—it can also affect other drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. NRSF offers some tips for encountering speeders on the road:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them pass.

Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeders risk losing control of their vehicle.

Adjust your driving accordingly. Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way. Do not engage with an aggressive driver.

Call the police if you believe a driver is following you or harassing you.

NRSF also encourages passengers to speak up if in a car where the driver is speeding or driving aggressively.

Contest information, entry form, prize details and last year's winning video are available by visiting www.nrsf.org/contests/drive2life. The site also includes free curriculum materials that teachers and parents can use to talk with teens about the dangers of speeding.

The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, has for more than 60 years created driver education and safe driving programs for free distribution to teachers, parents, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and FCCLA and has regional contests partnering with auto shows in Chicago and Detroit. Free materials and videos are at www.nrsf.org



Media Contact:

David Reich







(914) 325-9997







[email protected]



SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation