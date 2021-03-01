Context Business Lending Launches an E-Commerce Division

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Business Lending, LLC ("CBL") a family office-backed leading, national asset-based lender becoming increasingly well known for disrupting non-bank Asset Based Lending ("ABL") industry, announced today the launch of its official E-Commerce Division. With online retail sales skyrocketing as a result of the Pandemic, many E-commerce companies and distribution centers have found themselves without viable working capital solutions to help facilitate that growth. CBL has designed an offering to specifically address the needs of E-Commerce companies.

Typically, the majority of the collateral available to E-Commerce companies to lend against for asset-based loans is solely or mostly inventory. "Old-school ABL" companies are often restricted by its leverage providers as to how much inventory it can lend against, making many E-Commerce companies ineligible for traditional offerings. Drawing on the flexibility of being backed by family-office funding, CBL is able to offer these companies loans backed by collateral that is inventory heavy or even inventory only. CBL can also be flexible around how it structure its loans, offering bespoke solutions to meet the needs of individual companies.

As CBL continues to find ways to keep up with changing market needs and to modernize the antiquated business of non-bank ABL, a centerpiece of its strategy is to integrate automations and artificial intelligence into its business. Meredith Carter, President and CEO of CBL said, "We have an experienced, creative team with a shared appreciation for thinking outside of the box. If something in our business can be automated, we are working on automating it. Doing so will bring this industry into the modern age. The resulting analytics allow our team to focus on analysis rather than inputs, expediate processes as we scale and provide even better customer service."

Recognizing CBL's commitment to excellent customer service and understanding the needs of E-Commerce companies, the CEO of one of CBL's E-Commerce borrowers noted, "As a growing E-Commerce company, finding working capital solutions can be difficult. We are excited to be working with CBL, who understands our business and the needs associated with E-Commerce businesses. CBL has the flexibility to lend in a way that works for us, and can grow alongside us."

In 2020, CBL nearly quadrupled its portfolio, hired many experienced new team members and was recognized by the ABFJournal as one of the Top 25 Most Innovative Companies in Commercial Finance.

Context Business Lending is a leading, national asset-based lender focused on providing flexible working capital for lower middle market businesses that do not qualify for traditional bank financing. During this period where COVID-19 is having a profound impact on working capital needs of many businesses, Context Business Lending is increasingly flexible and continuing to take a holistic view of a businesses' challenges and opportunities. Context Business Lending is sector agnostic and works with businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesaling, consumer products, e-Commerce and service industries. To learn more, please visit www.ContextBL.com.

