Context Capital Partners Announces Senior Leadership Changes

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Capital Partners, a leading alternative specialist firm with holdings and operating companies in various sectors of the alternatives space, announced today key changes to their leadership. Eric Noll is being appointed Chief Executive Officer of Context Capital Partners, while Ron Biscardi is shifting to become Chief Executive Officer of Context Summits on a full-time basis.

In his new role, Eric will be responsible for overall management of Context Capital Partners and its various holdings, growth initiatives and strategic partnerships. The addition of Eric will allow Ron, who has served as CEO of Context Capital Partners since 2005, to focus on the overall long-term strategic direction and continued growth and success of Context Summits.

Eric brings more than two decades of experience in the financial services and financial technology space. Prior to joining Context, Eric spent 15 years at Susquehanna International Group, where he held various management and leadership positions. Eric moved to NASDAQ in 2009, serving as the Executive Vice-President of Transaction Services and CEO of its regulated Exchanges. In 2013, Eric was appointed CEO of Convergex LLC – a leading agency-focused global brokerage and trading related services provider – and led the successful exit and sale of the company in 2017. Subsequent to that, Eric has been an advisor and board member at several financial technology companies as well as served as the interim President of Franklin and Marshall College and continues as a member of their Board of Trustees. Eric is a well-recognized industry expert on capital markets, having served on the SEC's Equity Market Structure Advisory Committee and being twice named to the Institutional Investor Trading Technology list of Top 40 Executives in Financial Technology.

"I'm exceptionally excited to join Context Capital Partners, having been a longtime admirer of the businesses Context owns and operates as well as its management team," stated Eric Noll, CEO of Context Capital Partners. "I believe there are tremendous opportunities to streamline our technologies and efficiencies for allocators and managers. The platform Context has established is the ideal vehicle to bring those opportunities and benefits to fruition."

John Culbertson, President and Chief Investment Officer of Context Capital Partners, added: "It is with great pleasure that we officially welcome Eric Noll to Context Capital Partners, particularly as investor interest in alternatives increases. Ongoing volatile markets and geopolitical tensions are renewing demand for sophisticated and unique alternative investment strategies and Eric's multifaceted experience in the space will bolster the firm's ability to innovate across our portfolio of businesses."

"Over the last 12 months, we have optimized and grown our technology and capabilities, launching Context 365 and enhancing our Context Summits event series," commented Ron Biscardi, co-Founder and CEO of Context Summits. "Our upcoming flagship event, Context Summits Miami 2020, is expected to be our largest to date, bringing together the best of alternative allocators and managers for highly targeted and productive one-on-one meetings facilitated by our Context 365 proprietary platform. The addition of Eric to our management team allows me to concentrate on continuing the accelerated growth of this premier events, software and Saas business."

Context Summits hosts several events each year. Upcoming events include Context Summits Miami 2020, which will be held January 29-31 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL, and Context Summits Europe 2020, which will be held May 10-12 in Barcelona, Spain. Additionally, Context Summits recently announced the launch of Context 365, an online platform offering the alternative asset management community access to Context's exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round.

To learn more about Context 365 please visit: contextsummits.com/context365/ . To learn more about Context Summits, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/ or follow on Twitter @ContextSummits and join the discussion.

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and the parent company of Context Summits. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides acceleration capital, marketing, distribution, operations, and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit: www.contextcp.com .

About Context Summits

As the leading producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators, and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com .

About Context | 365

Context 365 is an online solution for the alternative investment community where members can access our exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through this system, relevant connections can be made on an ongoing basis using Context 365's proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with Context Summit events, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community. For more details, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/context365/ .

Contact

Rebecca Vignali

rvignali@prosek.com

646.818.9207

SOURCE Context Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.contextcp.com

