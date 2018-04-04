Context Jensen Partners Named Best Recruitment Firm in 2018 Alt Credit Intelligence US Services Awards

The annual awards honor recruitment firms that have done the most to help both hirers and jobseekers in the credit market, with an emphasis on those firms that have demonstrated an ability to understand the needs of credit clients and the overall market landscape. Context Jensen Partners was also commended for its successful track record of placing high-level hires at alternative credit firms all over the world.

"The credit space is one of the fastest growing sectors of the alternative asset management industry, so it's no surprise that we're seeing such strong demand for marketing and IR professionals with credit expertise," said Sasha Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of Context Jensen Partners. "We expect this growth to continue into 2018 and the years ahead as more fund managers come to us for advice on how to find talented marketers that can build long-term relationships with a diverse group of institutional investors. We pride ourselves on matching our clients with the best marketing talent out there, and this award is a testament to our continued success."

Context Jensen Partners' big data recruitment model gathers competitive intelligence by mapping out the entire distribute platforms (including names, titles, functions, recent job history, geography and coverage area of every professional from analyst to partner) for more than 400 alternative asset management firms, including more than 100 credit-focused firms that specialize in everything from distressed debt to direct lending strategies. Other types of alternative asset management firms covered by this model include hedge funds, private equity firms and other firms, including those in real estate, energy, infrastructure, placement agents and prime brokerage.

In 2016, Context Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2017, the firm introduced a new category for 'Private Credit' marketing hires to better account for the growth of credit-specific marketing professionals. Since 2014, Context Jensen Partners has tracked more than 2,500 marketing moves throughout the industry.

About Context Jensen Partners

Context Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.contextjensenpartners.com.

