Context Jensen Partners Named Best Recruitment Firm in The Drawdown's 2018 Private Equity Services Awards

"The private equity industry continues to grow and mature, and supporting that growth are the marketing and IR professionals who have only grown in importance as the asset class has attracted more institutional investors," said Sasha Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of Context Jensen Partners. "We are proud to have played such an important role in matching our private equity clients with the best marketing talent out there, and we look forward to continued success in the years ahead."

Context Jensen Partners has received several awards in recent years from across the alternative investment industry, including:

Alt Credit Intelligence – 2018 Winner, "Best Recruitment Firm"

Alt Credit Intelligence – 2017 Winner, "Best Recruitment Firm"

PrivateEquityWire – 2017 Nominee, "Best Executive Search Firm"

HFMWeek – 2017 Highly Commended, "Best Executive Search Firm"

HFMWeek – 2016 Winner, "Best Executive Search Firm"

Context Jensen Partners' big data recruitment model gathers competitive intelligence by mapping out the entire distribute platforms (including names, titles, functions, recent job history, geography and coverage area of every professional from analyst to partner) for more than 400 alternative asset management firms, including more than 150 private equity firms across a range of strategies and specialties. Other types of alternative asset management firms covered by this model include hedge funds, private credit firms and other firms, including those in real estate, energy, infrastructure, placement agents and prime brokerage.

In 2016, Context Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. Since 2014, Context Jensen Partners has tracked more than 2,500 marketing moves throughout the industry.

About Context Jensen Partners

Context Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.contextjensenpartners.com.

