Context Joins Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program to Help Clients Strengthen Trust, Recognition and Visibility Across Generative AI Platforms

New partnership enables Context to deliver greater client value by helping brands understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

CHESHIRE, England, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Public Relations, a full-service communications and marketing agency, and Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), have today jointly announced a new partnership. Context has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Context will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"With Brandi AI, we can finally show clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers and just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Jenni Livesley, managing director at Context. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude —from missing context to weak trust signals — so we can take clear, data-backed action. It's giving brands visibility and control in the AI discovery layer where buying decisions increasingly start but have been impossible to measure."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a proprietary intelligence layer, Brandi tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows how brands are cited in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility across competitors through its Brandi Competitive Market Universe™. Learn more at mybrandi.ai.

About Context

Context helps companies make an impact through services including media relations, public affairs, content marketing, social media and inbound marketing programmes, based on more than 30 years' experience servicing over 200 clients.

