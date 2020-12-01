Context Labs Announces Roberto Rigobon to Join as Chief Advisor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs proudly announces that Roberto Rigobon, Society of Sloan Fellows Professor of Management and award-winning Professor of Applied Economics at the MIT Sloan School of Management, will join the team as a Chief Economics and Data Science Advisor.

Roberto has decades of experience and thought leadership in various economic disciplines to include Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) analytics and ratings. He is also one of the two founding members of the Billion Prices Project and a co-founder of PriceStats. Roberto will collaborate with the Context Labs team on technology that will allow the construction and processing of machine learning and artificial intelligence-generated indicators. This will be based on granular data collected to capture "ground truth" into a robust index that strives to build an "optimum portfolio" leveraging ESG Alpha signals.

Context Labs Founder and CEO, Dan Harple, stated, "For over two decades, Roberto has led the way in thought leadership and education in major economic endeavors. I have known Roberto for years and am really excited about what he brings to the table. His publications and teachings on markets, currency, inflation and now ESG will help bring Context Labs' Asset Grade Data-enabled tech to the market with all of his intentional understanding and related passion."

Newly appointed COO Mark McDivitt added, "We are thrilled to have Roberto join our advisory team. He not only brings a wealth of knowledge to this space but a passion and determination to quantify the environmental and societal challenges that we face today with the aspiration to materially affect change for the betterment of this world. I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside him in this shared endeavor."

"A great deal of aggregate confusion exists in the many disparate ESG ratings. When Dan and Mark came to me with the Context Labs' technology approach and offerings, I knew it offered the best opportunity to produce scientifically based indicators, based on granular data, that instead of trying to predict what happens, it actually measures what has occurred. I am excited about what we can accomplish together," Roberto added.

The Immutably™ platform provides all-source data ingestion, cryptographic proofing services, distributed ledger technology, graph analytics, machine learning and other AI enablement from its microservices architecture to help establish and persist high levels of cyber-resilience, information security, and trust in the ESG solutions Immutably™ enables.

About Context Labs

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted contextual insights. Its purpose is to provide the world's trusted data fabric for asset grade data, using its Immutably® Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, and AI-driven asset grade analytics, for context-driven insights. With its subsidiary company, Spherical|Analytics, it is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as asset grade data (AGD) providing insights and solutions through asset grade analytics (AGA), AlphaESG®, that informs markets.

