Context Networks Announces New Partnership with Soboba Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Networks is excited to announce its partnership with Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, CA. Through this partnership, Soboba Casino Resort will be implementing the Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™), a platform that delivers personalized and targeted promotions to guests in real-time.

"Our CPMN platform will enhance and enrich the guest experience at Soboba Casino Resort," said Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks. "This technology allows us to tailor promotions to the individual preferences and interests of each of Soboba's guests, resulting in a more contextual and relevant experience for them. We're confident that this partnership will drive increased revenue and loyalty for their brand."

The Contextual Promotions Media Network will be rolled out at Soboba Casino Resort in the coming weeks, and guests can expect to see a range of personalized promotions, from free play offers to dining discounts and more.

"We're excited to partner with Soboba Casino Resort and bring the power of our Contextual Promotions Media Network to their guests," said Douglas Abbott, CMO of Context Networks. "We believe this technology will drive increased engagement and satisfaction for Soboba Casino's patrons, and we look forward to working with their team to deliver a truly personalized experience for their guests."

Soboba Casino Resort is a premier gaming and entertainment destination in Southern California, offering a wide range of amenities including a luxury hotel, and golf course. With the addition of the Contextual Promotions Media Network, Soboba Casino will be able to further enhance the guest experience and drive increased revenue and loyalty for their brand. Context Networks will manage the CPMN partnership, sponsorships, and programmatic ad sales on behalf of Soboba Casino Resort. CPMN sales inquiries may be directed to Douglas Abbott.

About Soboba Casino Resort:

Soboba Casino Resort is a premier gaming and entertainment destination in Southern California. Located in the heart of San Jacinto, Soboba offers guests a wide range of amenities, including a casino floor with over 2,000 slot machines and 35 table games, a luxury hotel with 200 guest rooms and suites, and an 18-hole golf course.

In addition to its gaming offerings, Soboba Casino Resort is home to seven drink and dining options, including fine dining at Canyons Steakhouse, Asian cuisine at the Noodle Bar, casual dining at the Fairway Cafe, and fast casual dining at Restaurant row featuring Soboba Pub & Grill, El Comal and La Cassetta, as well as coffee drinks and fresh pastries at Koffee Kiicha.

The resort also features live entertainment, including concerts and comedy shows at the 1,100-seat Event Center, as well as the Cabaret Lounge and the Tree Bar.

At Soboba Casino Resort, guests can experience the best in gaming and entertainment, all in one convenient location. From the casino floor to the golf course, Soboba Casino Resort has something for everyone.

About Context Networks:

Context Networks is a leading provider of programmatic advertising solutions for the gaming industry. The company's flagship product, the Contextual Promotions Media Network (CPMN), is a cloud-enabled platform that delivers targeted advertisements on casino digital displays, online and mobile properties. The CPMN also offers full-service, advertiser-sponsored marketing solutions, including sharable coupons and interactive campaigns. Context Networks partners with Game Changing Technologies and Quick Custom Intelligence to deliver best in class solutions to the gaming industry. Contact Context Networks to discover how the CPMN can improve a commercial or tribal gaming operation's KPI's. For more information, please visit https://www.contextnetworks.net

