Context Networks Partners with NRT to Bring Dynamic Digital Advertising to 1,000+ Casinos Worldwide

Intelligent Marketing Platform Helps Casinos Unlock Non-Gaming, Tax-Efficient Revenue Across Every Guest Interaction

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Networks, the leader in digital media and data-driven advertising solutions for the gaming industry, today announced a five-year strategic agreement with NRT Technology, one of the world's largest pure-play gaming payment technology companies. The partnership will enable casinos worldwide to deliver highly targeted, real-time advertising and branded experiences across multiple guest touchpoints, accelerating Context's reach into more than 1,000 casino properties.

NRT serves over 800 casinos in North America alone and all 25 of the world's 25 largest casino properties. The partnership gives Context Networks immediate access to NRT's unparalleled distribution and international footprint, including properties across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Macau, the Philippines, and Singapore.

"Our partnership with Context Networks represents a powerful opportunity to unlock new revenue streams for our customers," said Michael Dominelli, CEO of NRT Technology. "By integrating Context's advanced advertising platform across our ecosystem of kiosks, table displays, and mobile apps, we're enhancing the guest experience while creating measurable value for operators worldwide."

Through this collaboration, Context Networks' advertising technology, powered by Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) advanced advertising platform, will be integrated into NRT's extensive portfolio of casino solutions:

NRT Financial Kiosks – More than 11,000 units globally providing ATM, TITO redemption, and financial services. Each kiosk is already coded for marketing, allowing rapid activation via Context's API.

– More than 11,000 units globally providing ATM, TITO redemption, and financial services. Each kiosk is already coded for marketing, allowing rapid activation via Context's API. Opal Non-Gaming Kiosks – Deployed for bill payments and account top-ups, these devices will now include targeted advertising to increase engagement outside of gaming areas.

– Deployed for bill payments and account top-ups, these devices will now include targeted advertising to increase engagement outside of gaming areas. VisuaLimits Pro Digital Table Game Signs – With an 80% market share across table games, these displays will deliver immersive, customer-facing ad experiences directly at the table.

– With an 80% market share across table games, these displays will deliver immersive, customer-facing ad experiences directly at the table. JoinGo Loyalty App – Used by 80% of casinos for player engagement, JoinGo will become the first casino loyalty app to feature embedded digital advertising experiences, from interactive dashboards to mobile games and rewards.

The Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN) is the company's core platform designed to unify digital advertising, verification, and analytics across the gaming industry. Built as a full-stack, end-to-end system, the CPMN allows casino operators to become digital publishers without new capital investment, while ensuring transparency, compliance, and data integrity across every advertising transaction.

Through its integrated Deep Intelligence Marketing (DIM) layer, the CPMN delivers real-time, context-aware advertising experiences across all player touchpoints. DIM enables highly relevant brand interactions—whether a guest is cashing out, seated at a table game, or engaging with a loyalty app—by combining behavioral, geographic, and psychographic data into a private and secure framework.

For operators, the CPMN introduces a new class of tax-efficient, non-gaming revenue that enhances player engagement, strengthens loyalty, and extends the economic value of existing technology assets. For advertisers, it provides a transparent, closed-loop ecosystem that measures every impression, interaction, and conversion with immutable accuracy. Campaigns can be segmented by location, player tier, demographics, and psychographics, enabling both local and national brands to reach audiences with precision and contextual relevance.

"At Context Networks, we believe casinos must evolve beyond the gaming floor to build high-margin, non-gaming revenue streams that deliver lasting value," said Matt Olden, CEO of Context Networks. "Our intelligent marketing platform transforms every guest touchpoint into an opportunity for brand engagement and revenue growth enabling operators to generate incremental, tax-efficient income while enhancing the overall guest experience."

The partnership will allow casinos to deploy advertising and marketing campaigns more quickly than ever before, leveraging NRT's proven hardware and operational infrastructure.

Context Networks is powered by Mobiquity Technologies' (OTC: MOBQ) advanced advertising platform, which combines data mining, audience insights, programmatic trading, and AI-driven campaign optimization. The platform includes tools for targeting, analytics, quality control, and campaign delivery, giving operators a complete end-to-end advertising solution. With over two decades in digital advertising, Mobiquity has expanded into the gaming industry through its partnership with Context Networks, underscoring its commitment to innovation and data-driven marketing solutions.

About NRT Technology

Since 1993, NRT Technology has been changing the game as the world's largest payment technology company in gaming. NRT's solutions improve efficiency, enhance security, and empower casinos to deliver exceptional guest experiences through the fastest, safest, and smartest financial and engagement technologies in the industry. From the back office to the casino floor, NRT's innovations have redefined how the gaming world operates. With a commitment to driving performance, maximizing revenue, and exceeding expectations, NRT continues to set - and redefine - the industry standard.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that delivers transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) provides casino operators and gaming environments with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context is creating the next evolution of retail media—where every consumer moment can be an extraordinary brand experience. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.

SOURCE Context Networks