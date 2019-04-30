Context-Sensing Technology From Holon Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent, Solves Healthcare's Interoperability Problem

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading data liberator, announced today it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 15/796,400 for context-sensing technology that surfaces actionable patient data to providers within any electronic health record (EHR), and from any third-party source, without the need for interfaces.

The patented sensor-based technology powering Holon's CollaborNet® platform senses when a provider is in a patient's chart and automatically surfaces relevant insights, such as care gaps, within the provider's workflow. In the background, CollaborNet takes direction from third-party analytics platforms, portals, health information exchanges (HIEs), outside providers' EHRs, and any other data source connected to the provider's organization, and presents only the most relevant information in an unobtrusive ribbon next to the electronic chart.

By working in concert with the technology landscape to agnostically liberate data from all of a healthcare organization's digital resources, CollaborNet empowers the collaboration needed for success under value-based contracts. By enabling providers to access critical information from their analytics partners directly within the EHR workflow, Holon eliminates the extra steps required to log-in and view patient information on third-party portals. Moreover, CollaborNet's contextual awareness of the clinical encounter enables it to display only the data providers require. This reduces administrative burden and saves at least 5 minutes per patient encounter, according to end-user studies.

"This patent is validation that Holon has accomplished what so many healthcare organizations have long demanded: a reliable means of making the data stored in their hundreds of software applications and third-party portals easily accessible and usable by their providers, without the need for difficult point-to-point interfaces," said Robert Connely IV, Chief Strategy Officer of Holon Solutions. "CollaborNet's ability to sense and triangulate identifiers between all the different parties involved in patient care, in near real time, allows us to surface relevant, actionable data within any EHR at the time and place when providers have the best chance to improve patient care. We're the last mile of transacting information to and from peripheral systems so that action can be taken at the moment it's most warranted."

Optimized for Interoperability

The patented sensor technology in CollaborNet is able to surface information within any EHR by automatically pairing identifiers and user location, Connely said. Patient-identifier data is located in the chart as well as a health plan portal, an analytics system, or another provider's EHR. Holon's sensors then triangulate and surface the most relevant data for the provider based on their specific location, such as a shared workstation, a private office, or in an exam room with a patient.

The healthcare industry and government have struggled for years to solve the data interoperability challenge created by multiple IT systems from competing vendors who have little incentive to share information with each other. The latest attempts to solve the problem—revisions to the 21st Century Cures Act and the ONC Health IT Certification Program proposed rule—are important milestones for the industry. But Holon's CollaborNet and its context-sensing technology solves a much deeper problem related to interoperability: too much data and too little time.

"The assumption is an industry-wide interoperability standard will mean providers will be inundated with more data than ever before," said Julie Mann, Chief Commercial Officer, Holon Solutions. "The fact is providers already have massive amounts of data available to them but do not access it because it is buried in analytics platforms, locked in portals, or trapped in paper-based reports adding to their administrative burden and increasing the risk of burnout."

Mann continues: "Our now-patented technology is able to instantly filter the barrage of data available to providers and then surface only meaningful and actionable information automatically. This saves them time and frustration, while improving outcomes. This means providers can simultaneously have both comprehensive and simplified information within their workflow."

"Our mission is to remove the burden while helping providers become more productive and effective practicing under value-based care programs," Connely said. "Importantly, the newly patented context sensing technology is unobtrusive, serving as a tap on the shoulder with relevant, spoon-size amounts of information that providers can quickly and efficiently act on to close care gaps and improve outcomes. That level of support is what providers at the point-of-care need now and will need in the future, regardless of any government interoperability standard."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care."

For more information about how Holon helps healthcare organizations fulfill the promise of value-based care, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

