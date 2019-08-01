Context Summits Announces Annual 365 Awards Program To Recognize Elite Fund Managers

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Summits, the preeminent producer of investment summits for the alternative asset management industry, today announced nominations are now open for its first annual awards program, Context 365 Awards.

The Context 365 Awards will acknowledge and celebrate the industry's top fund managers who have stood out for their process and performance contributions to the industry over the past year.

Awards will be presented in six categories, including:

Best Social Impact / ESG Fund

Best Woman-Owned Fund

Best Emerging Manager Fund (0-3 years track, AUM 0-100mm)

Best Emerging Markets Fund

Best Machine-Learning

Best Short-Biased Fund

Ron Biscardi, co-founder and CEO of Context Capital Partners, commented: "The Context 365 Awards program is a natural extension of our goal to support emerging managers and their connections in the alternative investment community. Context Summits remains a preeminent networking solution covering the Hedge Fund and Alternative Investment industries, and we're proud to be coordinating these awards and showcasing the hard work and success of all of the deserving winners at our New York event this fall."

An elite panel of industry experts will review and select the finalists for each category. Context's outstanding network of allocators will vote on the winners, which will be announced at Context Summits New York 2019, taking place Thursday, October 3 at the New York City Hilton Midtown.

Applications for the Context 365 Awards will be accepted until September 10, 2019. Nominations for all categories can be submitted at www.contextsummits.com/awards or shared via email at context365@contextsummits.com.

"At Context Summits, we continually evaluate and enhance our ability to support alternative investment managers' efforts to grow their businesses by connecting them to the industry. Our reputation has been built on our propriety approach to facilitating one-on-one meetings and recently expanded to expose our network to thought leadership," added John Culbertson, President and Chief Investment Officer of Context Capital Partners. "Our new 365 Awards program is a natural extension for our managers to feature and amplify their strategies to Context's unique network of allocators."

To learn more about the line-up at Context Summits New York at the Hilton Midtown 2019, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/newyork/ or follow on Twitter @ContextSummits and join the discussion.

About Context Summits

As the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com .

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and the parent company of Context Summits. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides acceleration capital, marketing, distribution, operations and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit: www.contextcp.com.

Contact:

Rebecca Vignali

646.818.9207

rvignali@prosek.com

SOURCE Context Summits

Related Links

http://www.contextsummits.com

