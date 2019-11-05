Context Summits Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual Miami Thought Leadership Day

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Summits, the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, today announced the industry speaker lineup for its Context Thought Leadership Day. All speakers will take the stage on January 29 as part of the annual Context Summits Miami event, scheduled for January 29 – January 31 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

In 2019, more than 1,200 alternative investment managers and allocators convened for a full-day of thought leadership programming and networking. The 2020 event is expected to be the largest to date, centered around Context Summits' unique one-on-one investor meeting format, where more than 2,000 attendees from 25 countries representing $5 trillion in assets will participate in over 11,000 prearranged meetings facilitated by the Context 365 proprietary platform.

Ongoing volatile markets and geopolitical tensions are renewing demand for sophisticated and unique alternative investment strategies. Context Thought Leadership Day will continue to offer a forum for the alternative asset management industry to discuss the latest headlines, the macroeconomic environment, political headwinds, and how to navigate turbulent markets during these uncertain times. For the second year in a row, Thought Leadership Day will also feature the popular Accelerator Panel, where managers battle head-to-head, presenting their funds to a panel of experts with the audience determining the winner through live polling.

Keynote and panel discussions will cover topics such as:

Modern Monetary Theory vs. Keynesian Debate

Endowments & Foundations Allocator Roundtable

Finding and Defining Emerging Hedge Fund Managers

CEO Allocator Panel

Ron Biscardi, co-Founder and CEO of Context Summits, commented: "Now in our seventh year, we are thrilled to kick-off our largest event ever with a forum for our community to discuss the important role of alternative investments and the need for emerging and innovative strategies to continue fueling the industry's trajectory. We are excited to bring together industry leaders and notable luminaries to share their insightful views on the market outlook, geopolitical events, and political shifts that will likely shape 2020 and the investment climate."

Among the confirmed featured speakers are:

Jamie Dinan , CEO & Founder, York Capital Management

, CEO & Founder, York Capital Management Gary Cohn , Former National Economic Council Director and former President and COO, Goldman Sachs

, Former National Economic Council Director and former President and COO, Goldman Sachs Mohamed A. El-Erian , Chief Economic Advisor, Allianz

, Chief Economic Advisor, Allianz Molly Bloom , Best Selling Author and Entrepreneur

, Best Selling Author and Entrepreneur Stephanie Kelton , Professor of Public Policy & Economics, Stony Brook University

, Professor of Public Policy & Economics, Stony Brook University Rahul Moodgal , Partner, Investor Relations and Business Development, Parvus Asset Management

, Partner, Investor Relations and Business Development, Parvus Asset Management Brooke Jones , Director of Investments, Carnegie Corporation

Director of Investments, Carnegie Corporation Neamul Mohsin , Deputy CIO, Oxford University Endowment Management

, Deputy CIO, Endowment Management Jonathan Farrar , CFA, Wesleyan University Investment Office

, CFA, Investment Office Donna Snider , Managing Director, Kresge Foundation

In addition to providing timely and thoughtful dialogue, Context Summits Miami 2020 will also feature entertainers, including Zhavia Ward, a winner at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and finalist on Fox's "The Four: Battle for Stardom".

For more information on the Context Leadership Summit, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/miami/ or follow on Twitter @ContextSummits and join the discussion with #ContextMiami2020.

About Context Summits

As the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com .

About Context | 365

Context 365 is an online solution for the alternative investment community where members can access our exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through this system, relevant connections can be made on an ongoing basis using Context 365's proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with Context Summit events, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community. For more details, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/context365/ .

Contact

Rebecca Vignali

rvignali@prosek.com

646.818.9207

SOURCE Context Summits

Related Links

https://contextsummits.com

