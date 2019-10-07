Context Summits Announces Winners of Annual 365 Awards

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Summits , the preeminent producer of investment summits for the alternative asset management industry, today announced the winners of their first annual awards program, the Context 365 Awards.

The Context 365 Awards acknowledge and celebrate the industry's top fund managers who have stood out for their process and performance contributions to the industry over the past year.

Context's outstanding network of allocators voted on the winners, which were announced on October 3 at Context Summits New York 2019 at the New York City Hilton Midtown. Awards were presented in seven categories and winners received an annual membership to Context 365 and a networking pass to Context Summits Miami 2020. This year's winners include:

Best Discretionary Macro Fund

Hain Capital Group

Best Emerging Manager (0-3 years track record, AUM up to $100 million)

LRT Capital Management, LLC

Best Emerging Markets Fund

Waha Capital

Best Long Short Equity Fund

KG Funds Management LLC

Best Market Neutral Equity Fund

Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC

Best Systematic Macro Fund

Greenland Investment Management

Best Woman-Owned Fund

Altum Capital Management LLC

Ron Biscardi, co-founder and CEO of Context Summits, commented: "Pressure from competition and investors is creating a new standard for hedge funds launching in today's fickle environment. The winners of our inaugural Context 365 Awards have demonstrated superior performance and a unique and differentiated investment strategy that can likely withstand the test of time. We congratulate this year's winners and are proud to showcase their success. Context remains committed to supporting alternative managers and working to amplify their strategies to our unique network of allocators."

An elite panel of industry experts reviewed and selected the finalists for each category. Finalists were selected on the broad range of long-term performance metrics, including the full history of the fund's absolute return, volatility, additional risk adjusted returns and other risk related metrics.

Context recently announced the launch of Context 365, an online platform offering the alternative asset management community access to Context's exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. This awards program showcases some of the strategies available over the platform.

