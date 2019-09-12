Context Summits Introduces Context 365: A Breakthrough Digital Networking Platform for The Alternative Investment Community

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Summits , the preeminent producer of investment summits for the alternative asset management industry, today announced the launch of Context 365, an online networking platform for the alternative investment community.

The first membership program of its kind, Context 365 will offer the alternative asset management community access to Context's exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through the platform, relevant connections, including real-time messaging and meeting scheduling, can be made on an ongoing basis using proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with the Context Summits event series, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community.

Ron Biscardi, co-founder and CEO of Context Capital Partners, commented: "As we enhance our ability to support the alternative investment industry in making connections, Context 365 is a natural evolution of the Context Summits technology platform. We are excited to provide an innovative solution to allocators, managers and service providers alike that will be available year-round."

Context 365 is a subscription-based service offering tailored experiences to allocators and fund managers in order to maximize the benefits of utilizing the platform for each community.

Features for allocators include:

Access to a database of unique strategies run by emerging and established managers

View enhanced fund analysis through peer groups and benchmark selection

Apply advanced filters for efficient searching

Privately track strategies of interest

Connect with managers using real-time messaging

Scheduling capabilities to coordinate one-on-one meetings with managers

Features for managers include:

Be discovered year-round by allocators in their active searches

Gain insights into allocators' investment interests at the firm and individual level

Messaging capabilities to connect with potential allocators

Apply advanced filters for efficient searching

Update strategy and performance information through a simple interface

Scheduling capabilities to coordinate one-on-one meetings with qualified allocators

"As geopolitics and late cycle behavior continue to drive volatility in the markets, the alternatives space is poised to benefit from increased investor appetite for strategies that mitigate their exposure to traditional asset classes," added John Culbertson, President and Chief Investment Officer of Context Capital Partners. "Context 365 platform's innovative technology streamlines searching and analysis and supports communication between managers and allocators looking to enhance exposure to superior investment solutions that can be difficult for allocators to discover on their own."

Managers must pay an annual subscription fee to join Context 365. The platform is free for allocators who qualify.

To learn more about Context 365 please visit: contextsummits.com/context365/ . To learn more about Context Summits, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/ or follow on Twitter @ContextSummits and join the discussion.

About Context | 365

Context 365 is an online solution for the alternative investment community where members can access our exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through this system, relevant connections can be made on an ongoing basis using Context 365's proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with Context Summit events, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community.

About Context Summits

As the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers and allocators. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com .

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and the parent company of Context Summits. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides acceleration capital, marketing, distribution, operations and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit: www.contextcp.com .

