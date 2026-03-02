Contexto Legal Announces Strategic Leadership Transition: Federico Escobar Appointed Managing Partner

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contexto Legal, a premier Colombian law firm, today announced a significant milestone in its institutional trajectory. Federico Escobar, a veteran in tax law and corporate strategy, has been appointed as the new Managing Partner, taking over the role from Founding Partner Guillermo Villegas Ortega, who spent more than 20 years at the helm.

Federico Escobar Benavides, New Managing Partner, Contexto Legal, S.A. Guillermo Villegas, Original Founder and Exiting Managing Partner, Contexto Legal, S.A.

This transition represents a natural evolution for the firm, designed to ensure continuity for its domestic and international corporate clients while signaling a pivot toward a more globalized, innovation-led future.

A Legacy of Strategic Excellence Guillermo Villegas founded Contexto Legal on the principle that legal counsel must be a business accelerator. Under his tenure, the firm became a benchmark for Corporate Law and M&A in Colombia, and grew from there to a comprehensive enterprise legal solution.

"Leading Contexto Legal has been a journey of transforming legal complexity into business opportunity," said Guillermo Villegas. "I am passing the torch to Federico with total confidence. His integrity, steadiness, and ability to inspire those around him make him the right leader for this next chapter of the firm."

Federico Escobar: Driving Growth and Innovation Federico Escobar B. assumes the leadership role with over 20 years of experience in tax consultancy and wealth management. His career includes tenure at Arthur Andersen (Deloitte) and executive roles at Cementos Argos and Cadenalco, providing him with a "C-Suite" perspective rare in the legal industry.

"I am honored to lead a firm that has always defined the 'legal context' for Colombia's business leaders," said Federico Escobar. "Our mandate now is to scale. We are committed to integrating advanced legal tech and deepening our cross-border expertise to ensure our clients remain competitive in an increasingly volatile global economy."

About Contexto Legal Headquartered in Medellín, Contexto Legal is a leading Colombian law firm with a 21-year track record. The firm provides comprehensive counsel across 13 practice areas, including M&A, Tax, Labor Law, and Intellectual Property. Recognized for bridging the gap between legal theory and commercial reality, the firm is a vital partner for international investors in the Andean region.

Media Contact: Gloria Calle Jaramillo [email protected] +57 (604) 604 04 33 www.contextolegal.com

SOURCE Contexto Legal, S.A.