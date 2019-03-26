Conti Solar Selected to Provide EPC Services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures

EDISON, N.J., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage development company, announced today that it was selected by NJR Clean Energy Ventures (NJRCEV) to provide EPC services for two commercial solar projects located in Milford and Washington Township, New Jersey totaling approximately 20 megawatts (MW). NJRCEV, a subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects and currently maintains a portfolio of over 250MWs throughout New Jersey. Conti and NJRCEV have previously worked together on the construction of three solar projects in the state with a combined installed capacity of 25 MWs.

Conti Solar managed EPC services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures' 10.7 MW, Old Bridge Brightfield Solar Park located in Keyport, NJ.

"Conti Solar has an extensive track record of building high quality solar facilities and has proven to be a strong partner for NJRCEV," said Robert Pohlman, Director of Business Development, NJR Clean Energy Ventures.

"As one of the largest solar investors in New Jersey, NJR Clean Energy Ventures is committed to the continued growth of their clean energy business in order to deliver low carbon, clean energy solutions to its customers. We are proud to partner with NJR Clean Energy Ventures on these projects and contribute to the growth of solar energy here in New Jersey," said Chris Ichter, Business Development Director, Conti Solar.

About Conti Solar

Conti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 650 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2004. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.

