Conti Solar Wins Award for Outstanding Safety Record

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage development company, has earned the Division of Public Safety Certificate – Citation of Merit from the State of New Jersey, Department of Labor and Workforce Development, for its accomplishments in the prevention of workplace injury and illness.

Safety is a top priority at Conti Solar.

Conti Solar has gone four years without a recordable injury to an employee, an achievement only possible for companies with strong leadership, rigorous standards, and a long history of construction management expertise.

"We're extremely proud of our impeccable safety record," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of Conti Solar. "The health and well-being of our employees is a top priority of Conti Solar, and it's an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

Safety is a critical item for all solar construction projects for multiple reasons, including protecting the welfare of employees, providing a safe work environment, and controlling project costs. A dedicated commitment to safety by both the EPC and their contractors helps ensure project success and can impact the bottom line considerably. Contractor safety also saves money in the long run, because a better-than-average safety record qualifies a company for lower insurance rates and also avoids the expense of lost time, work and other potential costs resulting from work injuries.

A construction firm's safety record is typically measured by the amount of employee injuries and lost time due to injuries, and is monitored by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a Total Recordable Incident Rate. (TRIR). The industry average TRIR is 2.8 for Power and Communication line and related structures construction*. Conti Solar's TRIR is 0.00.

