Continental Batteries Accelerates Reporting and Analytics with Sesame Software's Streamlined Integration Solution Tweet this

"We found Relational Junction when searching for a quick-to-deploy solution that would accelerate our project timelines and streamline our integration processes. The integration was easily set up and allowed us to view our external database as an extension to our ERP system, rather than a standalone warehouse that would need configuration after new data sets were established. The Sesame Software team has been exceptional - very responsive and hands-on during the integration process." - Development Manager, Continental Batteries

Within just minutes, Relational Junction built a fully automated data warehouse that replicated a mirror image copy of Continental's NetSuite data. From there, Relational Junction's high volume data connectors enabled large volume data migration and integration from NetSuite to ADW.

Because Relational Junction's patented data warehouse and integration technology requires no data mapping or data model maintenance, Continental Batteries was able to free up their time to focus on business insights. With continuous automated data synchronization, the Continental team could rely on their data being up-to-date, for accurate reporting and analytics. The team was equally pleased with the quality of customer support provided by Sesame Software.

"As for our direct contacts at Sesame Software, they have been exceptional. Very responsive and hands-on during the integration process."

For a deeper look at how Relational Junction helped Continental Batteries achieve their data goals, read the case study here. If you would like information on how Sesame Software can help your organization, request a demo here . You can also contact the Sesame Software Team directly at (408) 550-7999.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com.

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

Tel: (408) 838-8972

[email protected]

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sesamesoftware.com

