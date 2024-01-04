Continental Cement Teams Up with CemAI on Digital Solution for Hannibal Cement Plant

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CemAI, Inc. has teamed up with Continental Cement Company L.L.C.'s (Continental Cement) Hannibal, MO plant to install CemAI's predictive and prescriptive maintenance solution, combining a unique licensed software with a continuous monitoring and incident resolution service to further enhance its cement manufacturing performance.

The CemAI solution uses Continental Cement's existing historical and real-time manufacturing data and applies machine learning, artificial intelligence and remote monitoring by cement experts to complement the expertise of Continental's local plant maintenance and reliability teams. This robust solution brings plant maintenance into the digital age.

"We considered a number of approaches to utilizing our data to improve our maintenance efforts, eliminate downtime and increase equipment reliability," says Timothy J. Noud, Vice President of Manufacturing at Continental Cement. "CemAI offers a cement-centric, end-to-end machine learning/artificial intelligence service solution."

Continental Cement has built its business on consistent quality, superior service, and delivering a safe working environment since they began producing cement at their Hannibal location in 1903. A leader in innovation and sustainable cement production, Continental Cement provides high quality cement for projects along the Mississippi corridor and is a subsidiary of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM).

"CemAI is proud to be collaborating with an industry leader on innovative ways to use data," says Scott Ziegler, Chief Executive Officer for CemAI. "We thank Continental Cement for their confidence in the CemAI solution to provide increased efficiency, improved reliability and optimized operations."

About Continental Cement

Continental Cement Company is a leading provider of cement based in Chesterfield, MO with plants in Hannibal, MO and Davenport, IA and nine distribution terminals along the Mississippi River between Minneapolis, MN and New Orleans, LA. Continental Cement has built its business on consistent quality, superior service, and delivering a great experience since they began producing cement at their Hannibal location in 1903. The company provides high quality cement for projects along the Mississippi corridor and is a subsidiary of Summit Materials, Inc.

About CemAI, Inc.

CemAI, Inc. offers the only cement manufacturing focused, predictive maintenance solution, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence software. CemAI combines cement industry knowledge with technical expertise to provide unparalleled service. CemAI has installations worldwide offering a solution that runs24/7 with KPI tracking and reporting for continuous system improvements. For more information visit www.cemai.com .

