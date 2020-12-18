Continental Finance Company Closes Fourth Credit Card Securitization for $188.9 Million

"CFC customers view their credit card account as one of their most important financial tools."Steve McSorley, President Tweet this

"The inaugural issuance of Series 2020-A out of CFC's newly formed master trust subsidiary was met by overwhelming investor demand as the transaction was more than six times oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor demand for fixed income securities" said Tamer El-Rayess, CFC's Chairman.

"In March of 2020 the fixed income investor market began shedding consumer risk backed securities, as it expected the consumer to be strained, given the spike in unemployment. However, CFC observed very robust customer behavior, as cardholders paid down their balances, while using their credit cards primarily for essential purchases such as groceries and other online purchases. We are very proud to offer an essential product to our customers so they can make purchases online and pay for everyday items without having to handle cash. CFC's experience in both recent major economic events, the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the Pandemic of 2020, prove the importance of our products to aid our customers through those difficult times," added El-Rayess.

CFC President Steve McSorley noted, "Not only is our credit card product essential to our underserved customer, but the performance of our portfolio during both financial crises highlighted by Mr. El-Rayess illustrate the resilience of our products during times of economic stress. Unlike prime credit products with high balances, CFC customers view their credit card account as one of their most important financial tools in the conduct of their everyday life. We observe counter cyclical behavior during times of stress, as opposed to the prime credit card market." Mr. McSorley also remarked "The 2020-A transaction will reduce the company's overall cost of funds by several hundred basis points, which will allow CFC to support its bank partners as they collectively increase their offering of credit cards to the underserved market."

About Continental Finance Company

Founded in 2005, Continental Finance Company is dedicated to being the leading marketer and servicer of credit cards to the near prime market. Its mission is simple, yet clear. The company aims to help its customers build both their credit and financial futures, while providing white glove treatment they do not receive elsewhere. It measures its success by its customers' financial success and strives for 100% customer satisfaction.

The company always thinks of its customer first, helping them to bank better throughout their credit building process. The goal is to establish trust, confidence, and value with its customers by delivering an unrivaled experience throughout the customer's rebuilding of their credit journey. The company aims to prove its value and remain the credit card of choice among its customers, earning their loyalty in the hope we remain their life-long credit card provider.

