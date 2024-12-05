Continental Finance Company Closes Seventh Credit Card Term Securitization for $550 Million

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Finance Company, LLC ("CFC"), a leading marketer and servicer of credit cards to the near prime market, today announced the issuance of $550 million in credit card asset back securities. The Series 2024-A notes mark the fourth issuance out of the Company's master trust (CFCCMT), and seventh term issuance for the Company.

The securitization was comprised of five classes of fixed rates notes: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E. Ratings were assigned by KBRA AA-, A-, BBB, BB, and B, respectively. ATLAS SP, led the transaction and was co-managed by JP Morgan and Piper Sandler.

Steve McSorley, CFC's President commented, "the amount of investor demand for the Series 2024-A notes issued out of the company's master trust was met with incredible enthusiasm. Based on this overwhelming demand, the transaction was significantly upsized, yet still multiple times over-subscribed. Mr. McSorley noted that this transaction was by far the company's largest securitization to date, coupled with the fact that there were numerous first-time investors to CFC's securitization program. Because of its mature securitization program, the company has been afforded broad access to the capital markets, which enables it to fund its comprehensive marketing and servicing platform."

"Our customers view the utility of their card as a necessity for recurring essential transactions, retail, gas and groceries, leading to resilient customer behavior even in economic downturns. Our disciplined lending strategy and focus on providing best-in-class customer support has positioned our Company to provide long-term value to our investors. We are very proud to provide these services to our customers and we appreciate the support from investors as we continue our growth in this underserved segment of the American consumer," said Brett Landrum, Chief Financial Officer at CFC.

About Continental Finance Company

Founded in 2005, Continental Finance Company is dedicated to being the leading marketer and servicer of credit cards to the near prime market. With over 5.3 million credit cards managed since its founding, Continental Finance prides itself on excellent customer service and access to bank-issued credit products with innovative features that provide affordable and safe options to consumers with poor or limited credit. Utilizing responsible innovation, Continental Finance works to provide each customer with the necessary educational tools for them to be successful in managing their personal credit.

The company always thinks of its customer first, helping them to bank better throughout their credit building process. The goal is to establish trust, confidence, and value with its customers by delivering an unrivaled experience throughout the customer's rebuilding of their credit journey. The company aims to prove its value and remain the credit card of choice among its customers, earning their loyalty in the hope we remain their life-long credit card provider.

