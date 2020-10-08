Continental Mills Names CPG Veteran Keith Neumann Chief Growth Officer

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for its Krusteaz and other feel-good baking and breakfast brands continues to rise, Continental Mills has named Keith Neumann Chief Growth Officer, with responsibility for sales, marketing and R&D. Neumann will report to Continental Mills President and CEO, Andy Heily.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Mills, Inc.)

Neumann brings a strong track record of contributing to growth at some of the most successful and innovative food and beverage companies, including Pepsico, Beam Suntory, and Clif Bar & Company. He was also President and Chief Operating Officer at Tosi Snacks, an organic, start-up snack food company, prior to joining Continental Mills.

"Keith has been a successful, entrepreneurial leader, driving innovation and growth for both legacy brands and emerging businesses," commented Heily. "He brings a deep understanding of our product mix, categories and channels and the time is right for a dedicated growth officer with Keith's executive-level experience to join our leadership team."

Neumann will be based at Continental Mills' headquarters, just outside of Seattle, with a team that includes Steve Giuditta, Vice President of CPG Sales, Greg Sevener, Vice President of Food Service Sales, Steve Donley, Vice President of CPG Marketing and John Bricknell, Vice President of R&D.

"This is an extraordinary time to join Continental Mills. The company has significant momentum with increased demand for our Krusteaz breakfast and baking products, and in the snack category with our WildRoots brand," said Neumann. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to build on that success, working with Andy and the talented team across Continental Mills to accelerate the company's growth by continuing to deliver for our retail and food service customers and by adding value to our consumers' lives."

Neumann spent more than a decade marketing breakfast products for Pepsico's Quaker Foods Division and was more recently General Manager and SVP Marketing at Clif Bar & Company, where he helped drive profitable growth through innovation, brand-building, and international expansion. Neumann also previously led the bourbon portfolio at Beam Suntory and was Vice-President of Marketing for Applegate Farms. In his most recent role prior to joining Continental Mills, he was President and Chief Operating Officer for Tosi Snacks, a founder-led, organic snack food start-up. Neumann is a graduate of The University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business and Northwestern University.

ABOUT CONTINENTAL MILLS, INC.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of some of the best-loved breakfast, baking and snack brands. Under the portfolio of breakfast and baking is flagship brand Krusteaz®, as well as Kretschmer® Wheat Germ, Albers® Cornmeal and Grits, Alpine® Cider, and several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' snacking portfolio includes WildRoots® Trail Mixes sold in Club stores. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, WA, just outside of Seattle, and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

Continental Mills employs nearly 800 employees, with offices and facilities in Tukwila, WA, Kent, WA, Hopkinsville, KY, Manhattan, KS and Effingham, IL and is committed to addressing food insecurity in partnership with Food Lifeline, Feeding America and other non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit www.continentalmills.com.

SOURCE Continental Mills, Inc.