Continental Refining Company Expands Operations in Kentucky, Launches Rail Transport for Soy Products, and Calls for Local Soybean Suppliers

SOMERSET, Ky., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Refining Company (CRC) in Somerset, Kentucky, announces several significant updates to its operations including a new strategic partnership, reinforcing its commitment to expanding and enhancing its soy product line and distribution methods.

Starting June 2024, CRC will begin shipping soymeal by rail. This development comes as CRC partners with Warner Fertilizer Company to expand the use of its existing rail siding in Somerset, enabling rail to become a key distribution channel for CRC's soybean products.

Furthermore, CRC is increasing its soybean processing capacity by 30% and introducing an additional soybean meal production line. This is achieved through a new partnership with Insta-Pro International, allowing for the production of ExPress® Soybean Meal and Oil at our facility. This initiative broadens our soybean meal offerings and also provides customers with a greater variety of product options, including our well-established UltraBlend Soybean Meal and the newly added ExPress® Meal.

In addition to these enhancements, CRC has fully commissioned its Oil Degumming operations for producing high-quality soybean oil and is introducing crude soy lecithin into the market.

The facility's operations will be capable of processing 430 tons of soybeans daily into 335 tons of high-protein soybean meal, 68 tons of Soybean Oil, and 21 tons of loose hulls; all crucial ingredients for livestock and poultry feed. With these enhancements, CRC can now process nearly five million bushels of soybeans annually (141,000 tons) into vegetable oil and feed products, including biodiesel production anticipated to reach up to three million gallons per year.

ExPress® soybean meal, created through a chemical-free mechanical process, is known for its high digestibility of proteins and amino acids, increased energy content, and beneficial components such as lecithin and natural antioxidants like tocopherols.

The demand for soybean meal, oil, and hulls in the Central Kentucky area is significant, with an estimated annual need of around 250,000 tons, and a market that extends into Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana. CRC's strategic expansion into soybean processing is designed to optimize production efficiency and sustainability, ultimately benefiting the company's product quality and community relations.

Continental Refining Company is looking forward to partnering with local farmers in Central Kentucky to produce high-quality soybean products for customers throughout the region. Farmers within 150 miles of Somerset, Kentucky, are invited to contact Cameron Jones at CRC at 606-679-6301 Ext. 1401 for cash bids or download the Bushel App: https://bushelpowered.com/client/continental-refining-company/.

For more information about Continental Refining Company and its products, please visit their website at www.conrefco.com

