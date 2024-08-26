Continental Refining Company Introduces ExPress® Soymeal and Expands Premium Animal Nutrition Offerings

SOMERSET, Ky., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Refining Company (CRC) proudly announces the launch of ExPress® Soymeal, a premium animal nutrition product produced using innovative ExPress® Technology from Insta-Pro International®. This product, along with CRC's Ultra Blend Meal, is part of an expanded portfolio of sustainable, high-quality solutions for the livestock farming industry.

ExPress® Soymeal is created through a unique, chemical-free process that involves extruding soybeans followed by mechanical oil pressing. This method preserves natural antioxidants such as lecithin and tocopherols, crucial for livestock health. Additionally, ExPress® Soymeal provides superior bypass protein, enhancing nutritional benefits for dairy cows by ensuring more protein reaches the small intestine for absorption.

"ExPress® Soymeal, along with our Ultra Blend Meal and other soy-based products, reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable nutrition solutions that benefit both livestock and farmers," said Kris Gibson, General Manager of Continental Refining Company. "Our products are designed to enhance the profitability and health of livestock operations, offering nutritional benefits that support animal well-being and sustainable farming practices."

CRC also offers other premium soy-based products:

Ultra Blend Meal: This feed provides an optimized balance of bypass protein and energy, supporting the nutritional needs of high-producing dairy cattle, improving milk production and herd health.





Soy Hulls: A nutritious fiber source, soy hulls support digestive health and overall well-being in dairy cows and beef cattle.





Crude Soy Lecithin: A valuable energy source with a fatty acid profile similar to soybean oil, it promotes health, growth, and improved meat quality in livestock.





A valuable energy source with a fatty acid profile similar to soybean oil, it promotes health, growth, and improved meat quality in livestock. Degummed Soybean Oil: Ideal for the animal food industry and biofuel production, this oil provides a natural fat source for energy-rich diets and versatile industrial applications.

By choosing CRC's soy-based products, farmers can enhance productivity while supporting sustainable practices.

About Continental Refining Company

Located in Somerset, Kentucky, CRC is a leading provider of energy and agricultural products, committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-quality products that contribute to the success of our customers. For more information about ExPress® Soymeal, Ultra Blend Meal, and other CRC products, visit conrefco.com.

Contact:

Kris Gibson

606-679-6301

Faith Speaks

606-772-7217 x137

SOURCE Continental Refining Company