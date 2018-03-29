Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) today announced the forthcoming departure of James L. "Jim" Gallogly from its Board of Directors.
His departure is in connection with his appointment as president designate of the University of Oklahoma and will be effective at the end of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Continental Resources, scheduled for May 17, 2018.
In his letter of resignation, Mr. Gallogly indicated he was resigning from the Board in order to ensure he would be able to devote the necessary time and attention to fulfilling his new duties to the University of Oklahoma.
"We commend Jim on his service to Continental on our Board of Directors and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Harold Hamm.
