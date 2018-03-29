His departure is in connection with his appointment as president designate of the University of Oklahoma and will be effective at the end of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Continental Resources, scheduled for May 17, 2018.

In his letter of resignation, Mr. Gallogly indicated he was resigning from the Board in order to ensure he would be able to devote the necessary time and attention to fulfilling his new duties to the University of Oklahoma.

"We commend Jim on his service to Continental on our Board of Directors and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Harold Hamm.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Rory Sabino

Kristin Thomas Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Vice President, Public Relations P/F: 405.234.9620

405-234-9480 Rory.Sabino@clr.com

Kristin.Thomas@clr.com





Alyson L. Gilbert



Manager, Investor Relations



405-774-5814



Alyson.Gilbert@CLR.com





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-resources-announces-forthcoming-departure-of-jim-gallogly-from-board-of-directors-300621928.html

SOURCE Continental Resources

Related Links

http://www.clr.com

