Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors

"Continental is excited to have an accomplished woman in Shelly Lambertz joining its Board of Directors," said Director John T. McNabb II, head of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "She brings significant financial and management experience, and a breadth of knowledge about the company and its operations. As the first woman to serve on Continental's Board, she will provide a fresh perspective and her insight will serve the company well going forward."

Ms. Lambertz is the Chief Operating Officer of Hamm Capital. Her role includes overseeing investments and assisting in the management of private companies. She also serves as a director of The Harold Hamm Foundation.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48 and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has leading positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2018, the Company will celebrate 51 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

