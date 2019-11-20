Continental Resources Announces Tim Taylor to Continental Board of Directors

Mr. Taylor served as President of Phillips 66, an integrated downstream company with refining, midstream, and chemical operations, from 2014 until his retirement in 2017. He was Executive Vice President of commercial, marketing, transportation and business development from 2012-2014. Mr. Taylor has over 35 year of experience in the oil and gas industry serving in various executive management positions in midstream and downstream businesses. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University.

"Continental is delighted to welcome Tim to Continental's Board of Directors," said Harold Hamm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in domestic and international midstream, refining, transportation, and marketing as well as his project, business development and financial expertise will prove to be a tremendous asset to Continental as we continue to produce low-cost oil and natural gas and market it around the world."

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48 and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has leading positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2019 the Company will celebrate 52 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

