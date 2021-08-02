Continental Resources Delivers Outstanding 2Q21 Results Driving Robust Cash Flow & Exceptional Shareholder Value

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

• $289.3 Million Net Income; $0.79 per Diluted Share ($332.8 Million Adjusted Net Income;

$0.91 per Adjusted Share (Non-GAAP)) in 2Q21

• $673 Million Cash Flow from Operations & $634 Million Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP) in

2Q21

• $3.8 Billion Projected Full-Year 2021 Cash Flow from Operations & $2.4 Billion Projected

Full-Year 2021 FCF (Non-GAAP) at Current Strip Prices1 (~19% FCF Yield2) (Non-GAAP)

• Enhanced Shareholder Capital Returns

o $0.15 per Share Quarterly Dividend; $0.04 Increase Supported by Strong Cash Flow & Interest

Savings

o $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program Resumed ($317 Million Previously Executed)

o Continued Debt Reduction: $4.74 Billion Total Debt & $4.59 Billion Net Debt (non-GAAP) as of

6/30/21

• 18% Projected Return on Capital Employed3 (ROCE) in 2021

• Improving Various 2021 Guidance Metrics & Differentials

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2021 operating and financial results.

"Continental is delivering strong asset performance in addition to capital and operational efficiency gains that are driving robust cash flow generation and exceptional shareholder value. The $0.04 increase to our quarterly fixed dividend and resumption of our $1.0 billion share repurchase program underscores our commitment to delivering peer leading shareholder capital return," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company reported net income of $289.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In second quarter 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $43.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for second quarter 2021 was $332.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for second quarter 2021 was $672.8 million and EBITDAX was $990.9 million (non-GAAP).

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDAX, free cash flow, free cash flow yield, net debt, net sales prices and cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) presented herein are non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and explanations for how these measures relate to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures are provided at the conclusion of this press release.

1 NYMEX strip pricing for the remainder of the year, as of July 15, 2021. 2 Free cash flow yield is estimated by dividing the 2021 annual FCF estimate by the Company's current market capitalization, as of July 30, 2021. 3 Return on capital employed represents net income attributable to the Company before non-cash gains and losses on derivatives, income taxes, non-cash equity compensation expense, interest expense, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, the result of which is divided by average capital employed for the year, with capital employed representing the sum of total debt and total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company.

Outstanding 2Q21 Results Driving Robust Cash Flow & Exceptional Shareholder Value

The Company generated $673 million of cash flow from operations and a Company record $634 million of free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the second quarter 2021. The Company now projects generating $3.8 billion of cash flow from operations and $2.4 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP) for full-year 2021 at current strip prices, or approximately 19% free cash flow yield (non-GAAP). Projected full-year 2021 free cash flow (non-GAAP) is more than double the Company's original 2021 guidance.

The Company recently announced that the Board of Directors approved increasing the Company's quarterly fixed dividend to $0.15 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021. This dividend is a $0.04 increase to the Company's $0.11 per share quarterly dividend paid in second quarter 2021, triple the Company's initial dividend paid in fourth quarter 2019 and equates to an approximately 1.7% annualized dividend yield4.

The Company is resuming its share repurchase program of $1.0 billion, which commenced in second quarter 2019. With $317 million of share repurchases previously executed, $683 million of share repurchase capacity remains available.

The Company is accelerating its net debt reduction (non-GAAP) and is targeting $4.7 billion of projected total debt by year end 2021 and $3.7 billion of projected net debt (non-GAAP) by year end 2021, with a net debt to EBITDAX (non-GAAP) ratio of below 1.0x. The Company has reduced its total debt to $4.74 billion, with a cash balance of $150 million, equating to net debt (non-GAAP) of $4.59 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Additionally, the Company is projecting approximately 18% ROCE vs. its previous estimate of 12% for 2021.

Due to continued outperformance, the Company is improving various 2021 guidance metrics and differentials. The Company has increased its 2021 annual natural gas production guidance to 900 to 1,000 MMcfpd. Production expense is projected to be improved to $3.00 to $3.50 per Boe in 2021. Production tax rate is projected to be improved to 7.3% to 7.6% in 2021. Continental projects 2021 guidance for DD&A of $15.00 to $17.00 per Boe, reflecting strong well productivity, capital efficiency and improved commodity prices. The Company's second half 2021 crude oil differentials guidance per barrel of oil is projected to average ($3.50) to ($4.25) and the Company's second half 2021 natural gas differentials guidance per Mcf is projected to average a premium of $0.25 to $0.75.

Finally, the Company released its 2020 ESG update as part of its longstanding commitment to environmental, societal, and corporate governance practices and initiatives. For more information regarding the Company's ESG philosophy, as well as its 2020 report, please visit www.CLR.com.

The Company's full 2021 guidance, capital expenditures budget and operating details can be found at the conclusion of this press release.

____________________ 4 Calculated as the annual dividend per share divided by the stock price per share as of July 30, 2021. All future dividends require Board approval.

Production & Operations Update

Second quarter 2021 total production averaged 338.7 MBoepd. Second quarter 2021 oil production averaged 166.8 MBopd. Second quarter 2021 natural gas production averaged 1,031.6 MMcfpd.

The following table provides the Company's average daily production by region for the periods presented.





2Q

2Q

YTD

YTD Boe per day

2021

2020

2021

2020 Bakken

174,637

88,822

167,646

145,162 South

151,843

107,083

145,157

129,547 All other

12,219

6,910

10,602

7,119 Total

338,699

202,815

323,405

281,828

Financial Update

"Second quarter 2021 results underscore Continental's continued commitment to delivering robust cash flow generation, capital discipline, and low cost industry leadership that is translating to strong corporate returns underscored by our 18% projected ROCE in 2021," said John Hart, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 2Q21 Financial Update

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents





$150 million Total Debt





$4.74 billion Net Debt (non-GAAP)(1)





$4.59 billion Average Net Sales Price (non-GAAP)(1)







Per Barrel of Oil

$62.37

$57.95 Per Mcf of Gas

$3.06

$4.24 Per Boe

$39.99

$41.47 Production Expense per Boe

$3.14

$3.24 Total G&A Expenses per Boe

$1.81

$1.85 Crude Oil Net Sales Price Discount to NYMEX ($/Bbl)

($3.83)

($4.16) Natural Gas Net Sales Price Premium to NYMEX ($/Mcf)

$0.23

$1.48 Non-Acquisition Capital Expenditures attributable to CLR

$289.5 million

$582.9 million Exploration & Development Drilling & Completion

$216.2 million

$471.8 million Leasehold and minerals

$15.8 million

$23.5 million Workovers, Recompletions and Other

$57.5 million

$87.6 million Minerals attributable to FNV

$2.8 million

$3.7 million



(1) Net debt and net sales prices represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

The following table provides the Company's production results, per-unit operating costs, results of operations and certain non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented. Average net sales prices exclude any effect of derivative transactions. Per-unit expenses have been calculated using sales volumes.



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Average daily production:













Crude oil (Bbl per day) 166,765

95,174

159,350

147,922 Natural gas (Mcf per day) 1,031,603

645,846

984,334

803,434 Crude oil equivalents (Boe per day) 338,699

202,815

323,405

281,828 Average net sales prices (non-GAAP), excluding effect from derivatives: (1)













Crude oil ($/Bbl) $ 62.37

$ 16.35

$ 57.95

$ 32.37 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 3.06

$ 0.12

$ 4.24

$ 0.59 Crude oil equivalents ($/Boe) $ 39.99

$ 7.88

$ 41.47

$ 18.56 Production expenses ($/Boe) $ 3.14

$ 3.58

$ 3.24

$ 3.60 Production taxes (% of net crude oil and gas sales) 7.7%

7.8%

7.3%

8.7% DD&A ($/Boe) $ 15.33

$ 16.07

$ 16.76

$ 16.25 Total general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) (2) $ 1.81

$ 2.30

$ 1.85

$ 1.66 Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (in thousands) $ 289,325

$(239,286)

$ 548,967

$(424,950) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental Resources $ 0.79

$ (0.66)

$ 1.51

$ (1.17) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 332,766

$(255,702)

$ 611,657

$(283,268) Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.91

$ (0.71)

$ 1.68

$ (0.78) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (in thousands) $ 672,858

$ (20,248)

$1,713,118

$ 643,570 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 990,938

$ 36,013

$1,953,574

$ 630,260



(1) Net sales prices, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, and EBITDAX represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) Total general and administrative expense is comprised of cash general and administrative expense and non-cash equity compensation expense. Cash general and administrative expense per Boe was $1.37, $1.45, $1.33, and $1.04 for 2Q 2021, 2Q 2020, YTD 2021, and YTD 2020, respectively. Non-cash equity compensation expense per Boe was $0.44, $0.85, $0.52, and $0.62 for 2Q 2021, 2Q 2020, YTD 2021, and YTD 2020, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues: In thousands, except per share data Crude oil and natural gas sales $1,282,914

$ 174,652

$2,530,447

$1,037,395 Loss on derivative instruments, net (62,178)

(7,782)

(105,685)

(7,782) Crude oil and natural gas service operations 14,389

8,789

26,178

26,847 Total revenues 1,235,125

175,659

2,450,940

1,056,460















Operating costs and expenses:













Production expenses 96,504

64,673

189,569

183,151 Production taxes 94,293

11,067

178,269

82,291 Transportation expenses 52,445

32,305

102,701

92,807 Exploration expenses 2,291

1,960

6,936

13,597 Crude oil and natural gas service operations 5,663

6,062

10,153

11,972 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 471,858

290,298

981,466

826,994 Property impairments 11,610

23,929

23,046

246,458 General and administrative expenses 55,553

41,529

108,401

84,440 Net (gain) loss on ale of assets and other (260)

612

(467)

5,114 Total operating costs and expenses 789,957

472,435

1,600,074

1,546,824 Income (loss) from operations 445,168

(296,776)

850,866

(490,364) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (60,951)

(65,069)

(125,902)

(128,663) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (94)

46,942

(290)

64,573 Other 298

629

550

1,161

(60,747)

(17,498)

(125,642)

(62,929) Income (loss) before income taxes 384,421

(314,274)

725,224

(553,293) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (94,947)

72,143

(175,475)

124,378 Net income (loss) 289,474

(242,131)

549,749

(428,915) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 149

(2,845)

782

(3,965) Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources $ 289,325

$(239,286)

$ 548,967

$ (424,950)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental Resources:













Basic $ 0.80

$ (0.66)

$ 1.52

$ (1.17) Diluted $ 0.79

$ (0.66)

$ 1.51

$ (1.17)

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,038

$ 47,470 Other current assets

1,141,606

805,075 Net property and equipment (1)

13,550,794

13,737,292 Other noncurrent assets

34,196

43,261 Total assets

$14,876,634

$ 14,633,098









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities

$ 1,159,404

$ 860,806 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,741,043

5,530,173 Other noncurrent liabilities

2,020,513

1,819,394 Equity attributable to Continental Resources

6,586,088

6,056,446 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

369,586

366,279 Total liabilities and equity

$14,876,634

$ 14,633,098



(1) Balance is net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization of $15.73 billion and $14.77 billion as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$289,474

$(242,131)

$ 549,749

$ (428,915) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net

cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Non-cash expenses

640,370

216,302

1,274,311

938,087 Changes in assets and liabilities

(256,986)

5,581

(110,942)

134,398 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

672,858

(20,248)

1,713,118

643,570 Net cash used in investing activities

(343,130)

(312,204)

(771,214)

(1,018,943) Net cash used in financing activities

(275,747)

(178,463)

(839,336)

342,629 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

53,981

(510,915)

102,568

(32,744) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

96,057

517,571

47,470

39,400 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$150,038

$ 6,656

$ 150,038

$ 6,656

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental

Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share represent net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share determined under U.S. GAAP without regard to non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable. Management believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of our operating results. In addition, management believes these measures are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis without regard to an entity's specific derivative portfolio, impairment methodologies, and property dispositions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or diluted net income (loss) per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables reconcile net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share as determined under U.S. GAAP to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share for the periods presented.





Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$ 289,325

$ 0.79

$ (239,286)

$ (0.66) Adjustments:















Non-cash loss on derivatives

46,094





659



Property impairments

11,610





23,929



Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other

(260)





612



(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

94





(46,942)



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)

(14,097)





5,326



Total adjustments, net of tax

43,441

0.12

(16,416)

(0.05) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$ 332,766

$0.91

$ (255,702)

$ (0.71) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

364,220





360,204



Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.91





$ (0.71)

























Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$ 548,967

$ 1.51

$ (424,950)

$ (1.17) Adjustments:













Non-cash loss on derivatives

60,164





659



Property impairments

23,046





246,458



Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other

(467)





5,114



(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

290





(64,573)



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)

(20,343)





(45,976)



Total adjustments, net of tax

62,690

0.17

141,682

0.39 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$ 611,657

$1.68

$ (283,268)

$ (0.78) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

364,030





362,804



Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.68





$ (0.78)







(1) Computed by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24.5% in effect for 2021 and 2020 to the pre-tax amount of adjustments.

Non-GAAP Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. We define net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents as determined under U.S. GAAP. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with EBITDAX in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. At June 30, 2021, the Company's total debt was $4.74 billion and its net debt amounted to $4.59 billion, representing total debt of $4.74 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $150.0 million. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking net debt forecasts; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of total debt because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Non-GAAP EBITDAX

We use a variety of financial and operational measures to assess our performance. Among these measures is EBITDAX, a non-GAAP measure. We define EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, property impairments, exploration expenses, non-cash gains and losses resulting from the requirements of accounting for derivatives, non-cash equity compensation expense, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by U.S. GAAP.

Management believes EBITDAX is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. Further, we believe EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet future debt service requirements, if any. We exclude the items listed above from net income/loss and net cash provided by operating activities in arriving at EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.

EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income/loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of a company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of EBITDAX. Our computations of EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net income (loss) to EBITDAX for the periods presented.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 289,474

$ (242,131)

$ 549,749

$(428,915) Interest expense

60,951

65,069

125,902

128,663 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

94,947

(72,143)

175,475

(124,378) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

471,858

290,298

981,466

826,994 Property impairments

11,610

23,929

23,046

246,458 Exploration expenses

2,291

1,960

6,936

13,597 Impact from derivative instruments:















Total loss on derivatives, net

62,178

7,782

105,685

7,782 Total cash paid on derivatives, net

(16,084)

(7,123)

(45,521)

(7,123) Non-cash loss on derivatives, net

46,094

659

60,164

659 Non-cash equity compensation

13,619

15,314

30,546

31,755 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

94

(46,942)

290

(64,573) EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 990,938

$ 36,013

$1,953,574

$ 630,260

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to EBITDAX for the periods presented.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 672,858

$ (20,248)

$1,713,118

$ 643,570 Current income tax provision (benefit)

-

-

-

(2,223) Interest expense

60,951

65,069

125,902

128,663 Exploration expenses, excluding dry hole costs

2,291

1,903

6,936

7,281 Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other, net

260

(612)

467

(5,114) Other, net

(2,408)

(4,518)

(3,791)

(7,519) Changes in assets and liabilities

256,986

(5,581)

110,942

(134,398) EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 990,938

$ 36,013

$1,953,574

$ 630,260

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Yield

Our presentation of free cash flow and free cash flow yield are non-GAAP measures. We define free cash flow as cash flows from operations before changes in working capital items, less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, plus noncontrolling interest capital contributions, less distributions to noncontrolling interests. Noncontrolling interest capital contributions and distributions primarily relate to our relationship formed with Franco-Nevada in 2018 to fund a portion of certain mineral acquisitions which are included in our capital expenditures and operating results. Free cash flow is not a measure of net income or operating cash flows as determined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the comparable GAAP measure, and free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow yield is calculated by taking free cash flow divided by the market capitalization of the Company at a given date. Management believes these measures are useful to management and investors as a measure of a company's ability to internally fund its capital expenditures, to service or incur additional debt, and to measure management's success in creating shareholder value. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking free cash flow and free cash flow yield estimates or targets; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities as determined under U.S. GAAP to free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

In thousands

2Q 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$672,858

Exclude: Changes in working capital items

256,986

Less: Capital expenditures (1)

(292,218)

Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interests

2,203

Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(6,309)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$633,520









(1) Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:





In thousands

2Q 2021

Cash paid for capital expenditures

$343,353

Less: Total acquisitions

(13,383)

Plus: Change in accrued capital expenditures & other

(37,953)

Plus: Exploratory seismic costs

201

Capital expenditures

$292,218



Non-GAAP Net Sales Prices

Revenues and transportation expenses associated with production from our operated properties are reported separately. For non-operated properties, we receive a net payment from the operator for our share of sales proceeds which is net of costs incurred by the operator, if any. Such non-operated revenues are recognized at the net amount of proceeds received. As a result, the separate presentation of revenues and transportation expenses from our operated properties differs from the net presentation from non-operated properties. This impacts the comparability of certain operating metrics, such as per-unit sales prices, when such metrics are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP using gross presentation for some revenues and net presentation for others.

In order to provide metrics prepared in a manner consistent with how management assesses the Company's operating results and to achieve comparability between operated and non-operated revenues, we may present crude oil and natural gas sales net of transportation expenses, which we refer to as "net crude oil and natural gas sales," a non-GAAP measure. Average sales prices calculated using net crude oil and natural gas sales are referred to as "net sales prices," a non-GAAP measure, and are calculated by taking revenues less transportation expenses divided by sales volumes, whether for crude oil or natural gas, as applicable. Management believes presenting our revenues and sales prices net of transportation expenses is useful because it normalizes the presentation differences between operated and non-operated revenues and allows for a useful comparison of net realized prices to NYMEX benchmark prices on a Company-wide basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP) to net crude oil and natural gas sales and related net sales prices (non-GAAP) for the periods presented.





Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2020 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$987,269

$295,645

$1,282,914

$158,720

$15,932

$174,652 Less: Transportation expenses

(43,898)

(8,547)

(52,445)

(23,518)

(8,787)

(32,305) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$943,371

$287,098

$1,230,469

$135,202

$7,145

$142,347 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

15,127

93,876

30,773

8,270

58,772

18,065 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$62.37

$3.06

$39.99

$16.35

$0.12

$7.88

















































































Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$1,756,037

$774,410

$2,530,447

$932,490

$104,905

$1,037,395 Less: Transportation expenses

(83,977)

(18,724)

(102,701)

(73,890)

(18,917)

(92,807) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$1,672,060

$755,686

$2,427,746

$858,600

$85,988

$944,588 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

28,853

178,165

58,547

26,521

146,225

50,891 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$57.95

$4.24

$41.47

$32.37

$0.59

$18.56

Non-GAAP Cash General and Administrative Expenses per Boe

Our presentation of cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses per Boe is a non-GAAP measure. We define cash G&A per Boe as total G&A determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP less non-cash equity compensation expenses, expressed on a per-Boe basis. We report and provide guidance on cash G&A per Boe because we believe this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, management believes cash G&A per Boe is used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A per Boe as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles total G&A per Boe as determined under U.S. GAAP to cash G&A per Boe for the periods presented.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total G&A per Boe (GAAP)

$1.81

$2.30

$1.85

$1.66 Less: Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

(0.44)

(0.85)

(0.52)

(0.62) Cash G&A per Boe (non-GAAP)

$1.37

$1.45

$1.33

$1.04

Continental Resources, Inc. 2021 Guidance As of August 2, 2021













2021 Previous

2021 Updated Full-year average oil production (Bopd)

160,000 to 165,000

160,000 to 165,000 Full-year average natural gas production (Mcfpd)

880,000 to 920,000

900,000 to 1,000,000 Capital expenditures budget

$1.4 billion

$1.4 billion









Full-Year Operating Expenses:







Production expense per Boe

$3.25 to $3.75

$3.00 to $3.50 Production tax (% of net oil & gas revenue)

7.9% to 8.1%

7.3% to 7.6% Cash G&A expense per Boe(1)

$1.20 to $1.40

$1.20 to $1.40 Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

$0.45 to $0.55

$0.45 to $0.55 DD&A per Boe

$16.50 to $18.50

$15.00 to $17.00









3Q21 to 4Q21 Average Price Differentials:

2Q21 to 4Q21

3Q21 to 4Q21 NYMEX WTI crude oil (per barrel of oil)

($3.75) to ($4.75)

($3.50) to ($4.25) Henry Hub natural gas(2) (per Mcf)

($0.50) to $0.00

$0.25 to $0.75



1. Cash G&A is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the range of values shown for non-cash equity compensation per Boe in the item appearing immediately below. Guidance for total G&A (cash and non-cash) is a projected range of $1.65 to $1.95 per Boe.

2. Includes natural gas liquids production in differential range.

2021 Capital Expenditures









The following table provides the breakout of budgeted capital expenditures:











($ in Millions) North D&C South D&C Leasehold, Facilities, Other(1)

Capex $732 $380 $288











1. Includes $13 million of minerals royalty acquisitions attributable to Continental. Excludes $52 million of minerals acquisitions attributable to Franco-Nevada.









2021 Operational Detail









The following table provides additional operational detail for wells expected to have first production in 2021:









Asset Average Rigs Gross Operated Wells Net Operated Wells Total Net Wells(1) North 7 143 85 94 South 4 67 54 57 Total 11 210 139 151



















1. Represents projected net operated and non-operated wells with first production.



