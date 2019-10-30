Continental Resources Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the Company) today announced third quarter 2019 operating and financial results.

The Company reported net income of $158.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company's net income includes certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates, the result of which is referred to as "adjusted net income." In third quarter 2019, these typically excluded items in aggregate represented $41.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for third quarter 2019 was $199.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter 2019 was $807.0 million and EBITDAX was $828.7 million (non-GAAP).

Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDAX, net debt, net sales prices and cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) presented herein are non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and explanations for how these measures relate to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures are provided at the conclusion of this press release.

"Continental teams continue to operate at a high performance level across the Bakken and Oklahoma. With an oil-weighted portfolio, investment grade level debt and a total shareholder return strategy, no other E&P company is more aligned with shareholders," said Harold Hamm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Production Update: 3Q19 Average Daily Oil Production up 20% over 3Q18

Third quarter 2019 oil production increased 20% over third quarter 2018, averaging 198,074 barrels of oil per day (Bopd). Third quarter 2019 total production increased 12% over third quarter 2018, averaging 332,315 Boe per day (Boepd). Third quarter 2019 natural gas production increased 1% over third quarter 2018, averaging 805.4 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd). The following table provides the Company's average daily production by region for the periods presented.





3Q

3Q

YTD

YTD Boe per day

2019

2018

2019

2018 Bakken

191,268

167,643

194,872

162,396 SCOOP

80,115

63,270

73,127

63,360 STACK

53,070

56,129

55,585

53,733 All other

7,862

9,862

8,405

10,003 Total

332,315

296,904

331,989

289,492

"Approximately 50% of Continental's third quarter oil production growth, year-over-year, came from our Oklahoma assets," said Jack Stark, President. "This growth was driven by the outstanding results being realized from our ongoing development of SCOOP SpringBoard and STACK."

Bakken: 145,436 Average Daily 3Q19 Oil Production up 13% over 3Q18

In third quarter 2019, average daily Bakken oil production increased 13% over third quarter 2018, averaging 145,436 Bopd. The Company's third quarter 2019 total Bakken production increased 14% over third quarter 2018, averaging 191,268 Boepd. During the quarter, the Company completed 57 gross (37 net) operated wells with first production flowing at an average initial 24-hour rate per well of 2,313 Boepd.

The Company moved into manufacturing mode in the Bakken in 2017. Since then, the Company has focused almost exclusively on the multi-zone unit development of the Middle Bakken, Three Forks 1 and Three Forks 2 reservoirs. During this time, the Company has completed 440 gross operated unit wells with an average initial 24-hour rate per well of approximately 2,300 Boepd, with an average 80% oil. Both the 2017 and 2018 Bakken programs have paid out in approximately one year.

"We are more than two years into manufacturing mode and our Bakken assets are delivering remarkably consistent results with some of the best returns in the industry," said Jack Stark, President. "These results provide a great snapshot of the quality of our Bakken assets and reinforce the confidence we have in the Bakken as a key driver of Continental's growth for years to come."

South: 44,854 Average Daily 3Q19 Oil Production up 62% over 3Q18

In third quarter 2019, average daily South oil production increased 62% over third quarter 2018, averaging 44,854 Bopd. The Company's third quarter 2019 total South production increased 11% over third quarter 2018, averaging 133,266 Boepd. In third quarter 2019, the Company completed 80 gross (56 net) operated wells with first production in the South.

The Company exceeded its SCOOP Project SpringBoard oil production target for third quarter 2019 by 31%, averaging 23,641 Bopd. This outperformance was driven by operational efficiencies that brought wells on line ahead of schedule, as well as the outstanding Springer well performance in Rows 2 and 3. These wells flowed at an average initial 24-hour rate of 1,650 Boepd per well, with approximately 80% being oil. As expected, the 52 Springer wells combined in Rows 1, 2 and 3 are performing on average, in line with the blended 1.3 MMBoe unit type curve provided during the January SpringBoard conference call. The Company has raised its SpringBoard oil production target for fourth quarter 2019 from 22,000 Bopd to approximately 24,000 Bopd. To date, approximately 8.7 million gross barrels of oil have been produced from Project SpringBoard alone.

In the Continental STACK, the Reba Jo and Schulte oil units flowed at a combined initial 24-hour rate of 57,292 Boepd, of which 67% was oil, or 38,320 Bopd. Combined, the two units contained 14 unit wells that flowed at an average initial 24-hour rate of 4,092 Boepd per well. Since second quarter 2018, the Company has completed 8 units in the over-pressured window that have outperformed expectations and unit type curves for the STACK.

"Continental's South assets in the SCOOP and over-pressured STACK window continue to deliver outstanding results driven by our geologically superior acreage position, proper unit density design and excellent execution from our operational teams," said Pat Bent, Senior Vice President, Operations.

Total Shareholder Return Strategy Update: Share Repurchases and Quarterly Dividend

The Company has executed $187 million of share repurchases for 5.5 million shares, as of October 29, 2019. As previously announced, an initial share repurchase of up to $1 billion has been authorized by the Board of Directors, which is expected to continue through 2020. Share repurchases will be made at times and levels deemed appropriate by Company management and the Company intends to purchase shares opportunistically using available funds while maintaining sufficient liquidity to fund operating needs, capital program, and dividend payments.

The Company will be distributing its first quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock to stockholders of record on November 7, 2019. This will be payable on November 21, 2019.

Financial Update

"During 2019, Continental has strategically focused on building shareholder value by balancing significant cash flow generation with strong production growth. This has enabled the Company to repurchase $187 million in shares and complete strategic bolt-on acquisitions that add to our deep, oil-focused inventory," said John Hart, Chief Financial Officer.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's balance sheet included approximately $35.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $5.57 billion in total debt and $5.54 billion in net debt (non-GAAP).

In third quarter 2019, the Company's average net sales prices excluding the effects of derivative positions were $51.28 per barrel of oil and $1.12 per Mcf of gas, or $33.30 per Boe. Production expense per Boe was $3.73 for third quarter 2019. Total G&A expenses per Boe were $1.54 for third quarter 2019.

The Company's third quarter 2019 crude oil differential was $5.15 per barrel below the NYMEX daily average for the period. The wellhead natural gas price for third quarter 2019 was $1.11 per Mcf below the average NYMEX Henry Hub benchmark price.

Through September 30, 2019, the Company has realized approximately $52 million of cash gains from its natural gas hedges. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's unrealized non-cash mark-to-market gain on its natural gas hedges totaled approximately $17 million.

Non-acquisition capital expenditures for third quarter 2019 totaled approximately $681.5 million, including $578.1 million in exploration and development drilling and completion, $31.4 million in leasehold, $24.5 million in minerals, of which 80% was recouped from Franco-Nevada, and $47.5 million in workovers, recompletions and other.

The Company's full 2019 guidance can be found at the conclusion of this press release.

The following table provides the Company's production results, per-unit operating costs, results of operations and certain non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented. Average net sales prices exclude any effect of derivative transactions. Per-unit expenses have been calculated using sales volumes.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Average daily production:













Crude oil (Bbl per day) 198,074

164,605

195,209

161,856 Natural gas (Mcf per day) 805,446

793,793

820,679

765,821 Crude oil equivalents (Boe per day) 332,315

296,904

331,989

289,492 Average net sales prices (non-GAAP), excluding effect from derivatives: (1)













Crude oil ($/Bbl) $ 51.28

$ 65.78

$ 51.99

$ 62.73 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.12

$ 3.12

$ 1.78

$ 2.92 Crude oil equivalents ($/Boe) $ 33.30

$ 44.85

$ 34.95

$ 42.80 Production expenses ($/Boe) $ 3.73

$ 3.77

$ 3.68

$ 3.62 Production taxes (% of net crude oil and gas sales) 8.5%

8.0%

8.4%

7.8% DD&A ($/Boe) $ 15.81

$ 17.15

$ 16.18

$ 17.35 Total general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) (2) $ 1.54

$ 1.61

$ 1.57

$ 1.70 Net income attributable to Continental Resources (in thousands) $ 158,162

$ 314,169

$ 581,695

$ 790,580 Diluted net income per share attributable to Continental Resources $ 0.43

$ 0.84

$ 1.56

$ 2.11 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 199,389

$ 337,017

$ 635,135

$ 865,033 Adjusted diluted net income per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.90

$ 1.70

$ 2.31 Net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) $ 806,972

$ 860,748

$ 2,311,876

$ 2,500,741 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 828,704

$ 999,882

$ 2,541,508

$ 2,772,733



(1) Net sales prices, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share, and EBITDAX represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) Total general and administrative expense is comprised of cash general and administrative expense and non-cash equity compensation expense. Cash general and administrative expense per Boe was $1.12, $1.18, $1.16, and $1.28 for 3Q 2019, 3Q 2018, YTD 2019, and YTD 2018, respectively. Non-cash equity compensation expense per Boe was $0.42, $0.43, $0.41, and $0.42 for 3Q 2019, 3Q 2018, YTD 2019, and YTD 2018, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues: In thousands, except per share data Crude oil and natural gas sales $ 1,081,400

$ 1,273,238

$ 3,328,409

$ 3,524,618 Gain (loss) on natural gas derivatives, net 1,195

(2,025)

53,519

(4,536) Crude oil and natural gas service operations 21,602

10,938

54,886

40,210 Total revenues 1,104,197

1,282,151

3,436,814

3,560,292















Operating costs and expenses:













Production expenses 114,050

103,032

333,446

286,165 Production taxes 86,931

98,572

267,237

262,747 Transportation expenses 62,038

46,008

164,569

142,559 Exploration expenses 2,472

2,324

7,399

4,347 Crude oil and natural gas service operations 8,224

5,163

26,616

17,434 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 484,031

469,333

1,464,672

1,370,912 Property impairments 20,199

23,770

66,854

86,715 General and administrative expenses 46,993

44,151

141,837

134,368 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other 535

(1,510)

647

(8,261) Total operating costs and expenses 825,473

790,843

2,473,277

2,296,986 Income from operations 278,724

491,308

963,537

1,263,306 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (68,090)

(73,409)

(204,398)

(223,590) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,584)

(7,133)

(4,584)

(7,133) Other 1,119

869

3,196

2,231

(71,555)

(79,673)

(205,786)

(228,492) Income before income taxes 207,169

411,635

757,751

1,034,814 Provision for income taxes (49,747)

(97,466)

(177,386)

(244,234) Net income 157,422

314,169

580,365

790,580 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (740)

-

(1,330)

- Net income attributable to Continental Resources $ 158,162

$ 314,169

$ 581,695

$ 790,580















Net income per share attributable to Continental Resources:













Basic $ 0.43

$ 0.84

$ 1.56

$ 2.13 Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.84

$ 1.56

$ 2.11

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,260

$ 282,749 Other current assets

1,190,424

1,129,612 Net property and equipment (1)

14,520,573

13,869,800 Other noncurrent assets

25,098

15,786 Total assets

$ 15,771,355

$ 15,297,947









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities

$ 1,371,769

$ 1,387,509 Long-term debt, net of current portion

5,568,413

5,765,989 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,916,993

1,722,588 Equity attributable to Continental Resources

6,551,985

6,145,133 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

362,195

276,728 Total liabilities and equity

$ 15,771,355

$ 15,297,947



(1) Balance is net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization of $12.29 billion and $10.81 billion as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 157,422

$ 314,169

$ 580,365

$ 790,580 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Non-cash expenses

603,397

619,284

1,759,213

1,764,566 Changes in assets and liabilities

46,153

(72,705)

(27,702)

(54,405) Net cash provided by operating activities

806,972

860,748

2,311,876

2,500,741 Net cash used in investing activities

(696,182)

(759,880)

(2,253,927)

(2,103,483) Net cash used in financing activities

(282,002)

(217,976)

(305,458)

(428,253) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(10)

15

20

(11) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(171,222)

(117,093)

(247,489)

(31,006) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

206,482

129,989

282,749

43,902 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 35,260

$ 12,896

$ 35,260

$ 12,896

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share attributable to Continental

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share represent net income and diluted net income per share determined under U.S. GAAP without regard to non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales, and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable. Management believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of our operating results. In addition, management believes these measures are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis without regard to an entity's specific derivative portfolio, impairment methodologies, and property dispositions. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted net income per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables reconcile net income and diluted net income per share as determined under U.S. GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share for the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30,



2019

2018 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$158,162

$ 0.43

$314,169

$ 0.84 Adjustments:















Non-cash loss on derivatives

29,289





548



Property impairments

20,199





23,770



(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net

535





(1,510)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,584





7,133



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)

(13,380)





(7,093)



Total adjustments, net of tax

41,227

0.11

22,848

0.06 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$199,389

$ 0.54

$337,017

$0.90 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

370,676





374,623



Adjusted diluted net income per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.54





$ 0.90

























Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$581,695

$ 1.56

$790,580

$ 2.11 Adjustments:















Non-cash (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,303)





12,013



Property impairments

66,854





86,715



(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net

647





(8,261)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,584





7,133



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)

(17,342)





(23,147)



Total adjustments, net of tax

53,440

0.14

74,453

0.20 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$635,135

$ 1.70

$865,033

$2.31 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

373,506





374,762



Adjusted diluted net income per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.70





$ 2.31







(1) Computed by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24.5% in effect for 2019 and 24.0% in effect for 2018 to the pre-tax amount of adjustments associated with our operations in the United States.

Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. We define net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents as determined under U.S. GAAP. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with EBITDAX in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. At September 30, 2019, the Company's total debt was $5.57 billion and its net debt amounted to $5.54 billion, representing total debt of $5.57 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $35.3 million. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking net debt forecasts; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of total debt because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

EBITDAX

We use a variety of financial and operational measures to assess our performance. Among these measures is EBITDAX, a non-GAAP measure. We define EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, property impairments, exploration expenses, non-cash gains and losses resulting from the requirements of accounting for derivatives, non-cash equity compensation expense, and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by U.S. GAAP.

Management believes EBITDAX is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. Further, we believe EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet future debt service requirements, if any. We exclude the items listed above from net income/loss and net cash provided by operating activities in arriving at EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.

EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income/loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of a company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of EBITDAX. Our computations of EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net income to EBITDAX for the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 157,422

$ 314,169

$ 580,365

$ 790,580 Interest expense

68,090

73,409

204,398

223,590 Provision for income taxes

49,747

97,466

177,386

244,234 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

484,031

469,333

1,464,672

1,370,912 Property impairments

20,199

23,770

66,854

86,715 Exploration expenses

2,472

2,324

7,399

4,347 Impact from derivative instruments:















Total (gain) loss on derivatives, net

(1,195)

2,025

(53,519)

4,536 Total cash received (paid) on derivatives, net

30,484

(1,477)

52,216

7,477 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivatives, net

29,289

548

(1,303)

12,013 Non-cash equity compensation

12,870

11,730

37,153

33,209 Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,584

7,133

4,584

7,133 EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 828,704

$ 999,882

$ 2,541,508

$ 2,772,733



















The following table provides a reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDAX for the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 806,972

$ 860,748

$ 2,311,876

$ 2,500,741 Current income tax provision

-

(7,778)

-

(7,778) Interest expense

68,090

73,409

204,398

223,590 Exploration expenses, excluding dry hole costs

2,472

2,324

7,399

4,346 Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

(535)

1,510

(647)

8,261 Other, net

(2,142)

(3,036)

(9,220)

(10,832) Changes in assets and liabilities

(46,153)

72,705

27,702

54,405 EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 828,704

$ 999,882

$ 2,541,508

$ 2,772,733

Net Sales Prices

Revenues and transportation expenses associated with production from our operated properties are reported separately. For non-operated properties, we receive a net payment from the operator for our share of sales proceeds which is net of costs incurred by the operator, if any. Such non-operated revenues are recognized at the net amount of proceeds received. As a result, the separate presentation of revenues and transportation expenses from our operated properties differs from the net presentation from non-operated properties. This impacts the comparability of certain operating metrics, such as per-unit sales prices, when such metrics are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP using gross presentation for some revenues and net presentation for others.

In order to provide metrics prepared in a manner consistent with how management assesses the Company's operating results and to achieve comparability between operated and non-operated revenues, we may present crude oil and natural gas sales net of transportation expenses, which we refer to as "net crude oil and natural gas sales," a non-GAAP measure. Average sales prices calculated using net crude oil and natural gas sales are referred to as "net sales prices," a non-GAAP measure, and are calculated by taking revenues less transportation expenses divided by sales volumes, whether for crude oil or natural gas, as applicable. Management believes presenting our revenues and sales prices net of transportation expenses is useful because it normalizes the presentation differences between operated and non-operated revenues and allows for a useful comparison of net realized prices to NYMEX benchmark prices on a Company-wide basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP) to net crude oil and natural gas sales and related net sales prices (non-GAAP) for the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$989,297

$92,103

$1,081,400

$1,038,558

$234,680

$1,273,238 Less: Transportation expenses

(53,038)

(9,000)

(62,038)

(39,336)

(6,672)

(46,008) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$936,259

$83,103

$1,019,362

$999,222

$228,008

$1,227,230 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

18,258

74,101

30,608

15,190

73,029

27,361 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$51.28

$1.12

$33.30

$65.78

$3.12

$44.85

















































































Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2018 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$2,905,561

$422,848

$3,328,409

$2,891,722

$632,896

$3,524,618 Less: Transportation expenses

(140,666)

(23,903)

(164,569)

(119,939)

(22,620)

(142,559) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$2,764,895

$398,945

$3,163,840

$2,771,783

$610,276

$3,382,059 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

53,179

224,045

90,520

44,183

209,069

79,028 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$51.99

$1.78

$34.95

$62.73

$2.92

$42.80

Cash General and Administrative Expenses per Boe

Our presentation of cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses per Boe is a non-GAAP measure. We define cash G&A per Boe as total G&A determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP less non-cash equity compensation expenses, expressed on a per-Boe basis. We report and provide guidance on cash G&A per Boe because we believe this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, management believes cash G&A per Boe is used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A per Boe as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles total G&A per Boe as determined under U.S. GAAP to cash G&A per Boe for the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Total G&A per Boe (GAAP)

$1.54

$1.61

$1.57

$1.70 Less: Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

(0.42)

(0.43)

(0.41)

(0.42) Cash G&A per Boe (non-GAAP)

$1.12

$1.18

$1.16

$1.28

Continental Resources, Inc. 2019 Guidance As of October 30, 2019









2019





Full-year average oil production

195,000 to 200,000 Bopd Full-year average natural gas production

820,000 to 840,000 Mcfpd Capital expenditures budget

$2.6 billion





Operating Expenses:



Production expense per Boe

$3.50 to $4.00 Production tax (% of net oil & gas revenue)

8.5% Cash G&A expense per Boe(1)

$1.15 to $1.35 Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

$0.40 to $0.50 DD&A per Boe

$15.00 to $17.00





Average Price Differentials:



NYMEX WTI crude oil (per barrel of oil)

($4.50) to ($5.50) Henry Hub natural gas (per Mcf)

($0.50) to ($1.00)



(1) Cash G&A is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the range of values shown for non-cash equity compensation per Boe in the item appearing immediately below. Guidance for total G&A (cash and non-cash) is an expected range of $1.55 to $1.85 per Boe.

