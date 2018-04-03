Continental Resources To Announce First Quarter 2018 Results On Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Time and date: 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 3, 2018

Dial-in: 844-309-6572

Intl. dial-in: 484-747-6921

Conference ID: 4956858

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Intl. replay: 800-585-8367

Continental plans to publish a first quarter 2018 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on May 3, 2018.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48 and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has leading positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2018, the Company will celebrate 51 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Rory Sabino Kristin Thomas Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Vice President, Public Relations 405-234-9620 405-234-9480 Rory.Sabino@CLR.com Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com



Alyson L. Gilbert

Manager, Investor Relations

405-774-5814

Alyson.Gilbert@CLR.com



