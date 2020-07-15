Continental Resources To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results On Monday, August 3, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce second quarter 2020 results on Monday, August 3, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Time and date: 12 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Dial-in: 1-888-317-6003 Intl. dial-in: 1-412-317-6061 Conference ID: 8636766

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: 1-877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 10146341

The Company plans to publish a second quarter 2020 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2020, the Company will celebrate 53 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

