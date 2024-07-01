Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to Guarantee the Payment of Full Trust Value for 724,000 Shares

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Stock Transfer &Trust Company, New York, NY, stock transfer agent and trustee for Canna Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CNGL, CNGLU and CNGLW), announced today that, in light of the failure of Liqueous LP to return 724,000 shares of Canna Global Class A common shares issued to them based on instructions from Canna Global in contravention of its Certificate of Incorporation, and in the absence of an agreement by which Liqueous would provide a backstop guarantee insuring payment of full trust value for said 724,000 shares should they be presented for redemption, Continental as trustee has itself agreed to guarantee the payment of full trust value for the 724,000 Class A common shares of Canna Global in the event of a redemption or liquidation event.

