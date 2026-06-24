Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Selects Securitize as Preferred Tokenization Provider

Partnership expands access to tokenization infrastructure for Continental's issuer base, including SPACs, IPOs, and publicly traded companies

MIAMI and NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc. (which has announced a proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT)), the world's leading tokenization platform with over $4 billion in assets brought onchain, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental"), one of the nation's largest stock transfer agents, today announced that Continental has selected Securitize as a preferred tokenization partner.

The initiative will provide Continental's issuer base with access to Securitize's regulated tokenization infrastructure, enabling companies to explore blockchain-based ownership of securities, distribution and capital markets solutions while maintaining the standards and investor protections expected in public markets.

Continental currently serves as transfer agent for Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc., supporting the CEPT shareholder meeting, de-SPAC process, and other related services in connection with the proposed business combination. Upon closing of the transaction, Continental is expected to serve as exchange agent for the business combination and transfer agent for the combined public company, which is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol SECZ. In that role, Continental will support shareholder administration and ownership records for the public company. The relationship also reflects a broader collaboration between the firms to support the adoption of tokenized securities and digital ownership infrastructure across public markets.

"Continental has been the gold standard in SPAC processing for over 20 years and has a long track record of supporting companies through complex corporate transactions," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "We're excited to continue to work together to help bring tokenization capabilities to a broader segment of the market."

Continental serves a broad range of issuers, including SPACs, IPOs, and major publicly traded companies. The firm will continue to provide its core transfer agent and registrar services while working with Securitize to support tokenization initiatives for issuers that elect to pursue digital asset solutions.

"Continental has long been a trusted partner and leader for the SPAC community," said Steven Nelson, Chairman and President of Continental. "Securitize gives our issuers access to regulated best-in-class tokenization infrastructure, while preserving the high-touch service model Continental is known for."

The collaboration reflects growing interest among issuers, transfer agents and capital markets participants in tokenization as a means to modernize ownership infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and create new opportunities for investor engagement.

Under the partnership, Continental gains access to the industry's most comprehensive digital securities stack: Securitize's proprietary transfer agent technology, KYC/AML onboarding infrastructure, investor accreditation workflows provided through Securitize Markets and regulatorily compliant issuance capabilities. Securitize is the only SEC-registered transfer agent and SEC registered broker-dealer and FINRA member purpose-built for digital securities, offering issuers a single, integrated experience for the issuers they service through the collaboration.

As tokenization adoption continues to accelerate across the financial industry, the partnership represents another step toward integrating blockchain-based infrastructure into mainstream capital markets.

About Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust is a leading independent transfer agent and trust company, providing issuer services to public and private companies across the United States. Since 1964, Continental has delivered shareholder recordkeeping, corporate action administration, equity compensation support, proxy services, escrow and paying agent services, and other issuer-focused solutions. The firm serves thousands of corporate clients, ranging from emerging growth companies to established public issuers, with a reputation for tailored and responsive service, operational excellence, and innovation. Headquartered in New York City, Continental helps companies efficiently manage shareholder relationships and navigate the complexities of today's capital markets.

For more information, visit continentalstock.com.

About Securitize

Securitize (which has announced a proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT)) is the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of May 2026), bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, an Exempt Reporting Adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize currently the only company,based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

For more information, please visit: Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

Background Information on Securitize's Business Combination

On October 28, 2025, Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize") and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination"). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, the combined company, Securitize Corp. ("Pubco"), is expected to become publicly listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "SECZ".

The special meeting of CEPT Shareholders to approve the Business Combination has been scheduled for June 29, 2026, and, if approved, the Business Combination is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CEPT, and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Securitize and Pubco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed business combination involving Securitize, CEPT and Pubco, the anticipated listing of Pubco on NYSE under the ticker symbol "SECZ," the expected timing and completion of the Proposed Business Combination, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize's growth strategy and expansion plans, market opportunity in tokenization and digital assets, regulatory developments, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including CEPT shareholder approval; the level of redemptions by CEPT's public shareholders; the ability of Pubco to meet the requisite NYSE listing standards; regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Securitize, CEPT or Pubco undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize and Pubco have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which has been declared effective. Securitize and Pubco will promptly file a final prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and CEPT will promptly file and mail a definitive proxy statement with respect to the shareholder meeting of CEPT to vote on the Proposed Business Combination. CEPT shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus, along with other documents filed with the SEC by Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco, because these documents contain important information about Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and the Proposed Business Combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS DOCUMENT, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS DOCUMENT. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CEPT's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the names and interests of such persons is, or will be, contained in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination, nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contacts

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SOURCE Securitize