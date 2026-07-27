Securitize Becomes a Registered Investment Adviser

SEC registration of Securitize Capital expands Securitize's regulated platform and positions the

company to deepen its work with asset managers and institutional investors

MIAMI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. ("Securitize") (NYSE: SECZ), the leader in tokenized assets, today announced that its subsidiary, Securitize Capital LLC ("Securitize Capital"), is now registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an investment adviser.

The registration marks another expansion of Securitize's regulated platform for onchain capital markets. Through its U.S. affiliates, Securitize now combines an SEC-registered investment adviser with an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System ("ATS"), an SEC-registered transfer agent and fund administration services.

The registration provides a broader foundation for Securitize Capital's advisory business and positions Securitize to deepen its relationships with asset managers, institutional investors and other sophisticated market participants. The timing comes as regulators consider how established investment-adviser obligations may apply to emerging onchain portfolio-management tools. In a July 22 statement, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce noted that managing certain crypto vaults and lending strategies may implicate investment-adviser issues, depending on their structure and activities. As these models develop, Securitize Capital is positioned to work with market participants exploring onchain investment strategies within applicable regulatory frameworks, supported by Securitize's broader capabilities across product development, distribution, ownership recordkeeping, trading and administration.

"Becoming an SEC-registered investment adviser is an important step in the continued expansion of Securitize's platform," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "Asset managers and institutional investors want to work with partners that understand both the opportunity of tokenization and the obligations that come with operating in regulated markets. Through Securitize Capital, we are adding another important capability to our full stack and strengthening our ability to help institutions develop and manage investment strategies built for an onchain financial system."

Securitize Capital previously operated as an exempt reporting adviser. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, Securitize Capital is subject to additional public disclosure, compliance, recordkeeping and examination requirements under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $5B+ AUM (as of July 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor does it constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Securitize Corp.'s ("Securitize") future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risk factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Securitize Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

SOURCE Securitize