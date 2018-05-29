TWO HARBORS, Minn., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Who's Who recognizes Sandi Pillsbury Gredzens as 2018 Artist of the Year in recognition of her contributions to the fields of Art and Art Education.

With knowledge in art education, drawing, landscape painting, mixed media, oil painting, studio art and watercolors, Pillsbury Gredzens is an Artist and Art Educator at North Shore Serenity. Located in Two Harbors, Minnesota, North Shore Serenity hopes to inspire artisans and instilling a sense of tranquility.

A venerated expert in the field of Art, Sandi Pillsbury Gredzens is revered for her outstanding work and contributions to the field. In her current capacity, Gredzens has attained extensive expertise in the areas of oil, acrylic, alkyd and watercolors when painting. With over forty years of experience as a practicing artist and an art educator for over thirty years, Gredzens is a "Native Minnesotan who has been coming up to the North Shore of Lake Superior since I was a baby. Lake Superior and its environment have been a long-time inspiration of my work."

Some of Pillsbury Gredzens' works include the "Falling Water" series that "began during a turbulent time in [her] life" showing water as a representation for emotional twists and turns; and the "Flower" series, started in memory of her late brother-in-law. Currently, Gredzens is working on seven series, some of which include her various travels in Europe. Her "Sky/Clouds" series, gives honor to important people in her life who have passed to the heavenly realms. Gredzens wants her viewers, "to go deeper than just the surface of the painting, to find what lies beneath the surface. Our world is amazing- I encourage people to just stop and really LOOK at God's magnificent creation!"

Early in her career, Gredzens attained her Master's degree in Art Education from Hamline University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Visual Art from the University of California-Santa Cruz.

Gredzens has served as President of the Grand Marais Art Colony Board of Directors, and currently serves as Co-President of the Two Harbors Art Club, Voyageur Artists. She has also served on the Northern Lake County Arts Board.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Gredzens work was recently featured at an exhibition in New York City, where she was summoned to the Agora Gallery. She also was invited to paint in Monet's gardens at Giverny, France, which has been a life-long dream of the artist.

For more information on Pillsbury Gredzens' work, visit www.sandipillsbury.com.

