Continu Launches Experts to Expand Its Conversational AI Agent Across Customer and Partner Ecosystems



With Experts, businesses can transform existing content—whether built for partners, customers, or employees —into instant, AI-powered answers delivered directly in Slack and Microsoft Teams. The result: faster onboarding, more consistent partner enablement, and improved customer education without duplicating content or migrating systems.

"Modern organizations don't just train employees—they enable entire ecosystems of partners and customers," said Scott Burgess, CEO of Continu. "Experts allows companies to turn trusted knowledge into real-time answers through our Conversational AI Agent, helping teams, partners, and customers get what they need instantly—without compromising governance or security."

Launched in 2025, Eddy, Continu's Conversational AI Agent, delivers trusted answers at the point of need—whether supporting a sales conversation, guiding a partner through product updates, or helping a customer find critical information. By grounding responses in approved company sources and enforcing permission-aware access through Smart Segmentation™, Eddy ensures that the right audience receives the right information at the right time.

Scaling Expertise Beyond the LMS

While traditional learning systems centralize structured training, critical knowledge often lives elsewhere—across pricing documents, product updates, negotiation policies, support resources, and onboarding materials. Experts enables administrators to connect those sources directly to Continu's Conversational AI Agent without heavy migration or manual upkeep.

Once connected, content remains current automatically, reducing version confusion and ensuring that customers, partners, and employees always receive the most accurate information available.

For organizations focused on revenue growth and external enablement, this means:

Faster partner ramp-up and alignment

More consistent product messaging across distributed sales teams

Reduced support burden through AI-guided customer education

Accelerated time-to-value for new hires and external stakeholders

Measuring Business Impact

Experts works alongside Continu Insights, which provides natural-language reporting and visual dashboards to help organizations understand engagement trends, identify knowledge gaps, and demonstrate measurable business impact across employee, partner, and customer learning initiatives.

Availability

Experts is available today. To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://www.continu.com/ai-learning-agent

About Continu

Continu is an AI-powered enterprise enablement platform founded by learning experts in 2012. The platform helps organizations drive business performance through Partner Enablement, Customer Education, and Employee Training—all powered by Continu's AI Learning Agent.

Continu is trusted globally by companies including GoPro, Instacart, SoFi, US Foods, and Qantas Airlines.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Continu