Continu Strengthens Commercial Growth Leadership with the Appointment of Keith Martin as President

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continu, the award-winning learning platform for Customer, Partner, and Employee training, announces a key leadership addition as part of its ambitious commercial growth strategy. Keith Martin has been appointed President, bringing exceptional expertise to further propel Continu's growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith Martin to the Continu team," said Scott Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of Continu. "Keith Martin's leadership and proven ability to drive business value will play a pivotal role in shaping our future."

The appointment underscores Continu's commitment to scaling its leadership and operational capabilities in alignment with its strategic objectives. By bringing on industry-leading talent, Continu is poised to continue delivering transformative learning experiences for mid-to-large-scale organizations.

Keith Martin joins Continu as President following the successful acquisition of 3D Computer Vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Fyusion by Cox Automotive, Inc. - the world's largest automotive services and technology provider whose brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and Manheim.

With a proven track record of scaling start-ups to successful acquisitions, Martin has held leadership positions at two acquired companies since moving to the US in 2011. He brings a breadth of experience in strategic business growth and operational excellence.

"I've been closely following Continu's journey since meeting its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Burgess, in 2014," said Martin. "I am excited to drive the company's go-to-market growth while fostering a culture that aligns with its vision of transforming learning for the modern workforce."

In his eight years at Fyusion and Cox Automotive, Martin has deep technology leadership experience in AI and Computer Vision, with two granted patents. As President of Continu, Martin will focus on accelerating Continu's go-to-market strategies and execution, enhancing operational performance, and nurturing a dynamic company culture.

About Continu

Continu is the top-rated LMS designed to centralize learning initiatives, boost retention, and improve training ROI in mid-market and Enterprise businesses. With advanced AI-powered features and an intuitive user interface, Continu delivers seamless learning solutions for organizations. The platform has earned a 96% customer satisfaction rating and is trusted by notable clients, including GoPro, Instacart, and Snapchat.

Contact Information

