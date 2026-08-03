The Cellular Glutathione Brand Has Spent 2026 Scaling in America, and It Isn't Slowing Down

With the Summer Weather

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inid Research Lab's pioneering cellular health supplement Continual-G® has appeared in a growing number of stores across America in the past six months. From brick-and-mortar retailers to e-commerce platforms, the nutraceutical brand is proving there is an active and growing interest in cellular glutathione supplements with science-backed, clinically-proven results — and that growth hasn't slowed down heading into the summer of 2026.

In late 2025, Inid Research Labs announced that it was rolling out a strategy to expand into brick-and-mortar stores in the US. It has followed this up with a string of placements across America, including several major online retailers and placements in key regional brick-and-mortar locations, like AlchePharma Naturals in Central California, which the company announced in February. Heading into the summer of 2026, India Research Labs is looking to capitalize on this growing momentum as more Americans wake up to the reality that glutathione supplements only work if they're taken in the right format.

"Most glutathione supplements come in the master antioxidant's complete form," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC. "We developed our key nutraceutical ingredient, Glyteine®, as a proprietary form of gamma-glutamylcysteine or GGC, because it is the natural precursor to glutathione. Our team found during extensive research that this breakthrough building block can bypass regulatory control of glutathione homeostasis. In other words, it actually gets into your cells, unlike complete glutathione supplements. Once there, your cells can turn it into glutathione naturally and use it more effectively."

Continual-G® is an innovative and effective approach to cellular health. It is the only clinically backed glutathione precursor on the market, and remains one of the most effective ways to combat oxidative stress and support health on a cellular level. As the team at Inid Research Lab and their partners continue their rapid expansion across the U.S. this summer, a growing number of Americans will gain access to this new, data-backed approach to cellular health.

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides cells with what they need to increase their natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

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SOURCE Continual-G