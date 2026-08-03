Continual-G® Offers Innovative Oxidative Stress Protection in Summer Weather

The Nutraceutical's Proprietary Form of Gamma-Glutamylcysteine Helps the Body Maintain Elevated Cellular Glutathione Levels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to protect the body during hot weather activities. One overlooked option is consistent cellular glutathione supplementation. Continual-G® is a supplemental form of the glutathione precursor gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC) that effectively delivers antioxidant support at a cellular level.

"Everyone wants to get outside in the summer weather," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns the supplement Continual-G®. "But it's important to realize that heat and exercise combined can lead to greater oxidative stress. That's okay, as long as your body has the glutathione defenses to manage those free radicals and maintain a healthier redox state. That's why we created Continual-G®."

Inid Research Lab's breakthrough range of dietary supplements, called Continual-G®, contains the super-ingredients Glyteine®, a proprietary form of GGC. When your body has adequate levels of GGC, it adds the enzyme glycine to turn GGC into the master antioxidant glutathione.

Glyteine® is the only ingredient in the glutathione supplement industry that has been shown in human clinical studies to not just restore but increase glutathione at a cellular level. It can even elevate non-depleted cellular glutathione above homeostatic levels, giving the body a larger supply of this key tool against oxidative stress.

"The heat and activity of summer can quickly create higher levels of oxidative stress," said Shah. "When that happens, your best line of defense is your own body's production of glutathione. Continual-G® products give your body the ability to produce glutathione above baseline levels, so that when you start moving in the heat and that wave of free radicals develops, your system can manage everything easier, maintain a better balance, and keep you feeling healthier at a cellular level."

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides cells with what they need to increase their natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

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SOURCE Continual-G