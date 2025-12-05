Continual-G Makes Holiday Push for Greater Cellular Glutathione Awareness

Cellular Health Is Important Year-Round. The Holidays Are a Great Time to Learn, Equip, and Reset the Body's Cellular Baseline.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season begins, health brand Continual-G is focused on ethical education for health-conscious consumers looking for quality, life-giving gifts. Healthcare research firm Inmar recently reported that 60% of consumers are using wellness to drive gifting, food, and drink options this holiday season. PwC found the emphasis on health and wellness at the moment is particularly prevalent in younger generations. Continual-G has positioned itself as a primary option for those looking to reset their baseline health heading into 2026.

Wellness has already been a trend throughout 2025. McKinsey research found consumers are returning to the well of the $2 trillion global wellness market in increasing numbers. According to their findings, 84% of consumers are prioritizing wellness in 2025 (up from 82% in 2024). This includes a willingness to forgo the unhealthy creature comforts of seasonal traditions in exchange for a healthier approach to the holidays.

Enter Continual-G. The brand's proprietary nutraceutical ingredient, a proprietary form of gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC) called Glyteine®, is the natural immediate precursor to glutathione, a key resource for cellular health and function. During extensive research, the team behind this breakthrough nutraceutical building block addressed the problem that traditional foods and supplements containing complete glutathione and even N-acetyl cysteine are ineffective in boosting cellular glutathione to adequate levels to fight off the oxidative stress-inducing excess free radicals produced during aging, illness, exercise, and modern lifestyles. The unique characteristic of GGC is that it is capable of bypassing the regulatory control of glutathione homeostasis, something that NAC and glutathione cannot do. With Glyteine®, the company has created a clinically proven bioavailable supplement that provides for the first time a "real" option for increasing cellular glutathione, the master antioxidant, to healthy levels. This capability has been a holy grail for decades in the nutraceutical sector.

"Continual-G with Glyteine® is the ONLY clinically proven compound to increase cellular glutathione above our body's homeostatic level in a single oral dose," said company President Rajan Shah. "This gives our cells more of what they need to operate, helping the body function at peak levels and protect itself against chronic diseases and conditions. It is the perfect holiday 'reset' for a health-conscious person looking to turn a new page heading into the New Year."

About Continual-G

Continual-G is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2017, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with the tools necessary to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

