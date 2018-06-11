Bruce Shelby, Chief Sales Officer and Continuant Co-founder said the addition of a strong marketing firm to Continuant's current marketing team will "strengthen Continuant's marketing efforts in the new markets it plans to target—including our eSports initiative and audio-visual enterprise solutions."

The combined talents of Continuant's marketing team and the team from JCI will give Continuant the marketing "horsepower" required to make sure that customers and prospects are aware of the exciting products and services that Continuant offers, Shelby added. The new team will operate from its existing offices in Redding, giving Continuant three offices on the West Coast.

JCI Marketing's current CEO, Jared Cullop, said his team "looks forward to being part of a dynamic, growing company with proven marketing talent as well as global reach and reputation. Our team is buzzing with excitement as we join forces with such an established, reputable and solid company." Cullop added, "Continuant has proven to not only see new markets and applications of technology, but aggressively invests its resources into being a dominant force in those industries looming on the horizon." Cullop will become Continuant's first Director of eSports Sales & Marketing.

Shawn Jennison, Director of Marketing at Continuant, said, "Our team is excited to be able to work with a proven team of marketing professionals who will bring new talents, expertise, and energy to our existing group." He added, "As we embark on exciting new business areas, we will be ramping up our marketing efforts focused on Microsoft Skype for Business/O365, AV and Video Collaboration, and the development of eSports arenas."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuant-and-redding-california-based-jci-marketing-merger-announced-300663956.html

SOURCE Continuant

Related Links

http://www.continuant.com

