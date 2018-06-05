Continuant, Ellis Pro Media Announce Merger

The merger will make it possible for Continuant and EPM to reach new markets, including the fast-growing Esports market, with an expanded level of expertise in the growing area of AV solutions and managed services. Both Continuant CEO, Doug Graham, and EPM CEO, David Ellis, describe the merger as "a win for each company as well as for customers."

According to Graham, the merger will "make it possible for Continuant to offer audiovisual design and integration to our growing global customer base, including Fortune 500 companies and public-sector entities." Continuant, which currently specializes in cloud, voice, and unified communications maintenance and support, will now be able to expand its presence in the growing field of corporate AV and video collaboration, Graham added.

EPM will retain its identity and brand in the House of Worship AV market and will work from Continuant's offices in Tacoma.

Ellis said the decision to merge with Continuant made good business sense for his growing company. "As AV systems now reside on enterprise networks, it's now more attainable for the systems to be remote monitored and managed," he noted. "Ellis Pro Media and Continuant are partnering to offer a unique capability. Together, we will provide remote management, maintenance, and managed services to take care of facility AV systems, and to proactively identify potential problems before they occur."

Graham added that Continuant will now be able to offer its customers a high level of expertise in AV solution design as well as strong relationships with hardware manufacturers. "We're pleased that our new capabilities can soon become a vital part of the UC offering for the enterprise," he said.

